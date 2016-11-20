VALPARAISO POETRY REVIEW
Fall/Winter 2016-2017: Volume XVIII, Number 1
Cover Art:
Phrygian, 2012
Martin Puryear (b. 1941)
CONTENTS
- Featured Poet Angela Alaimo O’Donnell: Three Poems
- Roy Bentley: “My Father’s Love Letters”
- Paul Bone: “Hanging the Ceiling”
- Nick Conrad: “Muir Woods”
- Barbara Crooker: “The Flowering Orchard, 1888”
- Rachel Dacus: “Grains of Monet”
- Carol V. Davis: “Master Class”
- Linda M. Fischer: “Interiors”
- Laura Foley: “The Vortex”
- Stephen Gibson: “’80s New York City Noir”
- Taylor Graham: “Available Light”
- James Harms: “Accidental Happiness”
- Margaret Holley: “Nocturne”
- Jessica Hudgins: “Spring”
- Edison Jennings: “Feathered Heraldry”
- Leonard Kress: “Songlines”
- Michael Lauchlan: “Midway”
- Mercedes Lawry: “Eye Exam”
- Miriam Levine: “Star Magnolia”
- Margaret Mackinnon: “How It Might Have Been”
- Mark Madigan: “Locust”
- Melanie McCabe: “The Night Divers”
- Sarah Fawn Montgomery: “Tornado at the Dig Site”
- Julie L. Moore: “Big Basin Sagebrush”
- Stephen Myers: “Ascending Ben Lomond”
- Doug Ramspeck: “Map of the World”
- Suzanna Manizza Roszak: “My Mother Weaving Shawls in Wisconsin Field”
- Amie Sharp: “West Tennessee, 1980”
- Joanie Stangeland: “Wishing You”
- Kevin Thomason: “The Auction Shed”
- William Walsh: “Fly Fishing in Times Square, 2015”
- Carol Westberg: “Edible, Inedible”
- Vincent Wixon: “Stonework”
- Angela Alaimo O’Donnell: Review by Philip Kolin
- Lauren Camp: Review by Ann Fisher-Wirth
- Diane Lockward: Review by Pat Valdata
- Cover Art Commentary: Gregg Hertzlieb on Martin Puryear
- Reading Suggestions: Recently Received and Recommended Books
Event Details