TABLE FOR ONE, PARTY OF TWO

Today is remember-you-on-purpose day, an intermittent

holiday I invented to prevent myself from staring

into your empty clothing, imagining I could breath

your body back in place. Today, I walk the path we used

to for lunch. Any other day, I walk the extra two blocks

to not. But today, I will get our usual table and if our favorite

server asks about you, I will tell the truth. I will tell the truth

and still get a fresh roll and still drink my tea. I will not

pretend you are drinking it with me, but I will recite

by heart every word you said the last time you did.

John Nieves has poems forthcoming or recently published in journals such as: Cincinnati Review, Pleiades, Alaska Quarterly Review, The Literary Review, Greensboro Review and Copper Nickel. His first book, Curio, won the Elixir Press Annual Poetry Award Judge’s Prize and came out in 2014. Nieves is an Assistant Professor of English at Salisbury University.

