Notice of Data Incident

Valparaiso University (“Valpo”) is providing notification of an event that may impact certain individual. Valpo recently experienced unusual activity on our network. In response, we quickly began working with third-party specialists to conduct an investigation. On August 11, 2025, our investigation determined that certain files and folders were copied and/or downloaded by an unknown third party between August 7, 2025, and August 8, 2025. Valpo is in the process of conducting a comprehensive review of the relevant files and folders to determine the full nature and scope of the information at risk. Although the review remains ongoing, the type of information potentially impacted likely varies by individual but may include name and one or more of the following: Social Security number, driver’s license or state identification number, and/or financial account information.

In response to this event, we quickly began an investigation to determine its full nature and scope. We also took steps to ensure the security of our computer systems, notify law enforcement, and are providing notification to the potentially impacted individuals. We are also taking steps to further enhance our cybersecurity posture by reviewing and implementing, as needed, additional policies and procedures, including ensuring the security of data stored on our systems. If you have questions about this incident please call at 1-833-844-9953, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM ET, excluding holidays. You may also write to us at 1700 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso, IN 46383.

In general, we encourage potentially affected individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing credit reports/account statements and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Under U.S. law, individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228.

Individuals have the right to place an initial or extended fraud alert on a credit file at no cost. If individuals are a victim of identity theft, they are entitled to an extended fraud alert lasting seven years. As an alternative to a fraud alert, they have the right to place a credit freeze on a credit report. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved without consent. Pursuant to federal law, individuals cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report.

Should individuals wish to place a fraud alert or credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

TransUnion Experian Equifax

1-800-680-7289 1-888-397-3742 1-888-298-0045

www.transunion.com www.experian.com www.equifax.com

Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps to protect their personal information by contacting the credit reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), or their state Attorney General. The FTC also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. The FTC may be reached at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement, the state Attorney General, and the FTC.