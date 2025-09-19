 Skip to main content
AI Assistant
Apply
Visit
Give

Latest From Valpo

Notice of Data Incident
Image: Exploring AI at Valpo: English Professors Light the Path to Future–Ready Skills
Exploring AI at Valpo: English Professors Light the Path to Future–Ready Skills
Two people walk past a large brick campus building surrounded by autumn trees and bushes.
2025-2026 Music Ensemble Outreach Tours
Brick sign reading "LeBien Hall Valpara..." with yellow and white flowers and greenery in front, located at Valparaiso University—home to various programs like Tobacco Education and the Prevention Coalition.
Valparaiso University Tobacco Education and Prevention Coalition Receives Grants
Image: Is Graduate School the Right Next Step for You?
Is Graduate School the Right Next Step for You?
Four young men in Fraternity and Sorority Life shirts stand smiling in front of an ice cream truck on a sunny Valparaiso University day.
Valparaiso University Fraternity and Sorority Life Earns Numerous Awards
Image: Valparaiso University Ethics Chair Lecture Explores the Relationship Between Religion and Violence
Valparaiso University Ethics Chair Lecture Explores the Relationship Between Religion and Violence
Image: From Classroom to Courtroom: Ethan Fickle ’23 Wields History in Public Defense
From Classroom to Courtroom: Ethan Fickle ’23 Wields History in Public Defense
Valpo Stories

Notice of Data Incident

Featured Image Caption

Valparaiso University (“Valpo”) is providing notification of an event that may impact certain individual. Valpo recently experienced unusual activity on our network. In response, we quickly began working with third-party  specialists to conduct an investigation. On August 11, 2025, our investigation determined that certain files and  folders were copied and/or downloaded by an unknown third party between August 7, 2025, and August 8, 2025.  Valpo is in the process of conducting a comprehensive review of the relevant files and folders to determine the  full nature and scope of the information at risk. Although the review remains ongoing, the type of information potentially impacted likely varies by individual but may include name and one or more of the following: Social  Security number, driver’s license or state identification number, and/or financial account information. 

In response to this event, we quickly began an investigation to determine its full nature and scope. We also took  steps to ensure the security of our computer systems, notify law enforcement, and are providing notification to  the potentially impacted individuals. We are also taking steps to further enhance our cybersecurity posture by  reviewing and implementing, as needed, additional policies and procedures, including ensuring the security of  data stored on our systems. If you have questions about this incident please call at 1-833-844-9953, Monday  through Friday, between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM ET, excluding holidays. You may also write to us at 1700 Chapel  Drive, Valparaiso, IN 46383. 

In general, we encourage potentially affected individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and  fraud by reviewing credit reports/account statements and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and  to detect errors. Under U.S. law, individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three  major credit reporting bureaus, TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax. To order your free credit report, visit  www.annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228.  

Individuals have the right to place an initial or extended fraud alert on a credit file at no cost. If individuals are a  victim of identity theft, they are entitled to an extended fraud alert lasting seven years. As an alternative to a fraud  alert, they have the right to place a credit freeze on a credit report. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit,  loans, and services from being approved without consent. Pursuant to federal law, individuals cannot be charged  to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report.  

Should individuals wish to place a fraud alert or credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting  bureaus listed below:  

TransUnion Experian Equifax 

1-800-680-7289 1-888-397-3742 1-888-298-0045 

www.transunion.com www.experian.com www.equifax.com 

Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps to  protect their personal information by contacting the credit reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission  (FTC), or their state Attorney General. The FTC also encourages those who discover that their information has  been misused to file a complaint with them. The FTC may be reached at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington,  D.C. 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. Instances  of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement, the state Attorney General, and  the FTC. 

Previous Post

Exploring AI at Valpo: English Professors Light the Path to Future–Ready Skills

Media Contacts

For media inquires, please contact the Office of the President.

Office of the President

219.464.5115

Heritage Hall, 510 Freeman Street
Valparaiso University, Valparaiso, IN 46383