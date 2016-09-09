Welcome to Valparaiso University Sites. This is your first post. Edit or delete it, then start blogging!
Event Details
Forever Valpo: The Campaign for Our Future
Forever Valpo is a $250 million campaign to establish permanent support for student scholarships, faculty development, and programs. Learn more about the Campaign and discover how you can help.
Forever Valpo: Annual Giving Challenge
Your support of Forever Valpo could be matched up to 3 to 1. Find out how.
Welcome to Valparaiso University Sites. This is your first post. Edit or delete it, then start blogging!