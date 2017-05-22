SELF-PORTRAIT AT FIFTY

Across the open Dutch door

I lean towards my former self.

Her young fingers fold over

the half-door as if we are neighbors

greeting each other

over a borrowed cup of milk.

In the future we may pass each other

and wonder, Have we met?

Have we crossed paths before?

Or perhaps we’ll remain distant cousins

who otherwise

have nothing in common.

Claudia Reder has had poems recently appear in Feminist Studies and The Healing Muse. Her other publications include Uncertain Earth (Finishing Line Press) and My Father & Miro (Bright Hill Press). She teaches at California State University at Channel Islands.

