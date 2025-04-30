 Skip to main content
Returning Alumna Elizabeth McFalls ’23, ’26 DNP, Champions the Next Generation of Valpo Nurses
Valparaiso University Strengthens Ties with Chicago Institutions
Valparaiso University Launches Premier-Level Club Sport Programs
Valparaiso University Fall Semester Performances, Concerts and Shows
Valparaiso University Graduate Awarded Fulbright Grant
Six Things to Do When Applying for Graduate School
Valparaiso University College of Business Continues AACSB Accreditation
Exploring AI at Valpo | Sami Jefferson ’25 Radiates Creativity with Art and Generative AI

Find Your Calling

Not sure what to study? Explore the abundance of opportunities to help fuel your Valpo experience. Choose from a wide variety of majors, minors and academic programs.

Grounded in Service,
We Radiate Leadership.

Academic Programs
Institutional Research

Valpo’s Learning Centers

Leadership and Governance

Graduate Studies

Language and Intercultural Learning Center

Multicultural Programs

Calling and Spiritual Life

Spiritual Life

Christ College – Honors College
Uplift Valpo

Valpo Community

Community

Pathways to Purpose

Christian Leadership and Formation

Career and Alumni Network

Corporate and Employer Relations

Alumni Success

Valpo LEAD’s – Leadership Education Across Departments

Faculty Excellence
Awards and Rankings

Valpo’s Lutheran Centennial Celebration

Student Life

Counseling Center

Campus Events
Student Resources

Alumni Success

Bach Institute

Career and Alumni Network

Samantha Kolberg ’25

Christ College
Drew Attinger ’25

Clinical Mental Health Counseling
Kuda Chikonyora’s ’25

Actuarial Science

12:1

student-to-faculty ratio

100%

of classes are led by faculty, not teaching assistants (TAs)

19

average class size

22

Graduate-Level Offerings

140+

majors and minors

3.69

average freshman GPA

200+

International Students

40+

study abroad programs

17

national sorority and fraternity chapters

>25%

of students participate in fraternity or sorority chapters

100+

Annual Arts Performances

19

Division I Sports Teams

300+

Acres of Campus

64,000+

global alumni network

100+

student organizations and clubs

Returning Alumna Elizabeth McFalls '23, '26 DNP, Champions the Next Generation of Valpo Nurses

“What I have enjoyed most about my experience in biology at Valpo is being a part of the research intensive program. This introduced me to the various biology research labs on campus and allowed me to do undergraduate research for four years!”

Abby Boyle ’25

Biology
Returning Alumna Elizabeth McFalls '23, '26 DNP, Champions the Next Generation of Valpo Nurses

“I really loved the smaller, more personal feel of the campus and the university, and the one-on-one interactions with the faculty. … I could tell that [Valpo] was going to be a place that cared about me as a person and that cared about my journey, not only during my four years here, but where I ended up after.”

Lane Scheel ’25

Mathematics
Returning Alumna Elizabeth McFalls '23, '26 DNP, Champions the Next Generation of Valpo Nurses

“I was drawn to Valpo not only because of the opportunities in the classroom, but also those outside of it. I was also really excited that there were so many opportunities for growth.”

Maiah Deogracias ’24

Digital Media Arts
Returning Alumna Elizabeth McFalls '23, '26 DNP, Champions the Next Generation of Valpo Nurses

“Valpo taught me how to research, and how to communicate complex scientific ideas to people who’ve never been exposed to them before.”

David Goad ’14, Ph.D. student at Washington University in St. Louis

Biology

News & Stories

Beacon Highlights

Returning Alumna Elizabeth McFalls ’23, ’26 DNP, Champions the Next Generation of Valpo Nurses

Sometimes the most meaningful journeys begin with the courage to step back onto a path once left behind. For Elizabeth McFalls ‘23, ’26 DNP, that courage led her to Valparaiso […]
Valparaiso University Strengthens Ties with Chicago Institutions

With the start of the fall semester, several students from City Colleges of Chicago (CCC) have begun taking advantage of the opportunity to attend Valparaiso University. Thanks to an agreement […]
Valparaiso University Launches Premier-Level Club Sport Programs

Valparaiso University has announced the launch of five premier-level club sport programs that will begin competition in 2026-2027. The inaugural teams will feature triathlon, men’s rugby, women’s rugby, flag football, […]
Valparaiso University Fall Semester Performances, Concerts and Shows

Valparaiso University will host a variety of musical and theatrical performances throughout the fall semester. All performances are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.  Wednesday, August 27, […]
Valparaiso University Graduate Awarded Fulbright Grant

Micah Koppang ’25 — a Spanish major with a minor in political science — is the latest Valparaiso University graduate to be selected to receive the Fulbright Grant. Through the […]

August 24

Valparaiso University Soccer vs Purdue Fort Wayne

6:00 pm

August 26

Blood Drive

12:00 pm

August 26

Blood Drive

12:00 pm

August 26

Pi Beta Phi – Lemonade/Ice Cream Social

5:00 pm

