HIGH SCHOOL REUNION WEEKEND

The guy who survived the plane crash The guy who is a rabbi The girl who made the documentary The guy who wrote the bestseller The party Friday night The guy who lost his son The guy who ran for office (and lost) The Q &A with the panel of students The guy who got expelled senior year The wine tasting Saturday night (The girl who is in the wine business) The girl who is class correspondent The guy who is back for the first time in thirty-five years The guy who gave the TED talk The guy who never showed The girl who is on the faculty now The memorial Sunday morning (The guy who died of bone cancer) The guy who has a start-up in the weed business The brunch Sunday morning The students with their plates full The faculty with their plates full The drive to the airport in the rain

Lynnell Edwards is the author of three full-length collections of poetry, most recently Covet (Red Hen Press, 2011), and a chapbook Kings of the Rock and Roll Hot Shop (Accents, 2014). She is Associate Program Director of the Spalding University MFA in Creative Writing in Louisville, Ky.

