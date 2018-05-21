SKAGIT VALLEY, FIRST OF MARCH

The white of the field, the white and the wings flowing forward, lifting, settling. The snow geese coming in, endless, the swathes, the liquid lines, swell of white with the sounds, the utter of geese, that multiplication of sound as ever the wings against the blue of the mountains, snow laced across peaks, the ess of the birds, the arrows, their sureness, a wild white pulse.

Mercedes Lawry has published poetry in such journals as Poetry, Nimrod, Prairie Schooner, and Harpur Palate. Her manuscript Small Measures was selected for the Vachel Lindsay Poetry Prize from Twelve Winters Press and will be published in 2018.

