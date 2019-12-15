LETTER HOME

If they ask, tell them about the hotel—a medieval tower

that distorted acoustics, and from the lobby,

a morning sneeze spiraled up fifty steps to my door.

That the owner pouted each time she remembered

I travelled alone. If they ask what I saw, tell them

a short walk opened into a huge piazza where students

slept on stone, and backpacks and bellies served as pillows.

Children blew bubbles. Men hawked umbrellas.

And reigning above it all, a she-wolf

statue suckled twin boys. If they ask what I heard,

tell them a man reminded me of you,

his eyes closed to the sky making love to his violin.

Say among the thousands in Siena, I eavesdropped

on an Italian couple arguing in the crowd,

as if it all came down to this defining moment,

forcing a sea of moving tourists to part around them,

then come together again. I wanted to wave a wand over

their rising voices. If they ask how different night

was from day, say at night I bolted the shutters

against thunder. Tell them the ceiling made of tree trunk

and pitted bricks rumbled. And as the sky let loose,

I let go a sadness and a joy I had pulled too tight,

and I cried with abandon. If they ask,

tell them dawn was clear-eyed like a Roman sun

pouring wash buckets onto cobbled alleys.

Tell them outside my window across tiers of rooflines,

pigeons wrestled insects from moss on the clay tiles,

a dawning palette rang in a day of mottled gray.

Jo Brachman has published poems in Best New Poets 2016, Bellingham Review, Cimarron Review, Poet Lore, Birmingham Poetry Review, and others.