REARVIEW MIRROR

It’s late in a city with too few

streetlights and an elderly couple

bicycles down Blackstone,

not in a line but beside each other,

the husband on the outside,

so that cars pass inches

from his hip. He does not falter.

I wonder if he’s chosen this

to shield her, or if he just wants to

be next to her if she speaks,

not back there where all he has

is the steady pass of traffic.

I watch, but for those few seconds

I see her face, she says nothing.

Michael Meyerhofer‘s fifth poetry book, Ragged Eden, was published by Glass Lyre Press. He has been the recipient of the James Wright Poetry Award, the Liam Rector First Book Award, the Brick Road Poetry Book Prize, and other honors. His work has appeared in many journals including Hayden’s Ferry, Rattle, Brevity, Tupelo Quarterly, and Ploughshares. He is also the author of a fantasy series and the Poetry Editor of Atticus Review.