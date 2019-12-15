OFFERINGS

Greensilver silkgrass rises and spreads,

cool sparkle for peacock June dawn.

Slender rhizomes reach deep, gather

their harvest of lightning and rain-proffered

nitrogen, phosphor not yet glowing white,

luminescence borne up through taproot,

awakened by vapor, and streaked

over seeds, returning the given light.

Robert Lee Kendrick has previously published in Birmingham Poetry Review, Valparaiso Poetry Review, Tar River Poetry, Atlanta Review, Louisiana Literature, and elsewhere. His collections are Winter Skin (Main Street Rag, 2016) and What Once Burst With Brilliance (Iris Press, 2018). His verse novella, Shape the Bent Straight, is forthcoming from Main Street Rag Publishing.