SUNDAY DRIVES

He rolled down the driver’s side

window, she tied back flyaway hair.

Tap-tap, tap-tap on the roof of the car

from the apple bowl of his pipe.

We studied the constellations

in the pinpricked back of his neck

or the found poem of her lipstick

(Fire & Ice, Tangee Pink)

as we passed nothing too strange

and nothing too beautiful—

although we knew even then

how strangely beautiful they were,

and they knew we’d dream their dreams

but wouldn’t love them for it, yet.

Tonight a sprinkling of stars sparks

the ceiling as I lie on their bed upside-down,

tiptoes-to-pillow, eyes and ears towing

toward the window where those who were there

are there yet, to shrink and expand us.

Why else remember,

why else love what we love?

Tap-tap, tap-tap on the roof of the car.

Ashes on my lips, ashes on my tongue.

Catherine Stearns has a book of poetry from New Rivers Press, The Transparency of Skin. Her poems also have been published in New Ohio Review, Yale Review, Poetry Daily, American Life in Poetry, and North American Review.

Table of Contents | Next Page