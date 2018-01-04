VALPARAISO POETRY REVIEW
Fall/Winter 2017-2018: Volume XIX, Number 1
Cover Art:
Superb Sunbird, 1991
Robert Lostutter (b. 1931)
Editor: Edward Byrne
CONTENTS
- Featured Poet Alexander Long: “On Distance”
- Tina Barr: “Target with Plaster Casts, 1955″
- C. Wade Bentley: “Third Rail”
- Roy Bentley: “Boat in the Attic”
- Dan Bourne: “At a Rest Stop Near Lake Erie”
- Matthew Brennan: “At the Esterhazy Palace”
- Ronda Broatch: “I Want to Tell You”
- Debra Bruce: “Classroom Introductions”
- Sarah Carey: “Paris Voices”
- Patricia Clark: “When the Hawk Refuses to Fly”
- Susan Donnelly: “Night Train with Thunder”
- Terri Kirby Erickson: “Albino Opossum”
- Linda M. Fischer: “Household”
- Stephen Gibson: “Masolino’s The Temptation of Adam and Eve in the Brancacci Chapel”
- James Hall: “Death Redistributes”
- John Hazard: “What Gander Knows”
- Lynn Hoggard: “September Shadows Landscape”
- Margaret Holley: “Fractal Nocturne”
- Rosalind Kaliden: “The Secret’s Always in the Snapshots”
- Robert Lee Kendrick: “Spore”
- Athena Kildegaard: “Asters”
- Jeff Knorr: “Release”
- Donald Levering: “The Great Plains in Fog”
- Moira Linehan: “Before Mary Cassatt and Berthe Morisot”
- John Linstrom: “What Was Precious”
- Greg McBride: “I’m Old, I Hear Things”
- Melanie McCabe: “Making Meaning”
- Thomas Mitchell: “I Used to Fish with My Father”
- January Pearson: “News of a Father’s Death”
- Doug Ramspeck: “Old World Prayers”
- Zach Rogow: “Film Noir”
- Laura Schulkind: “Machu Picchu”
- Catherine Stearns: “Sunday Drives”
- J.C. Todd: “Who’s Missing”
- William Walsh: “Visiting Secretariat in 1974”
- Jess Williard: “Trip”
- Laura Madeline Wiseman: “Friendship Bracelet”
- George Witte: “Constellations”
- Thomas Aslin: Review by Jeff Knorr
- Christopher Buckley: Review by Mark Wagenaar
- Christine Perrin: Review by Kjerstin Anne Kauffman
- Cover Art Commentary: Gregg Hertzlieb on Robert Lostutter
- Reading Suggestions: Recently Received and Recommended Books
Event Details