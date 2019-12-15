 

RED TIDE

 

The sea gasps

as crabs litter white Sanibel sands,

claws outstretched and flexing.

 

The pocked hand

of a starfish

clenches slowly skyward.

 

Soles plate the beach,

eyes dark and lusterless,

gulls gorging jelly.

 

A manatee bloats near high tide

as blow flies swarm

to pierce its skin.

 

Onshore winds whip

panicgrass over beach dunes,

raw in their exposure,

 

and a child bears water’s malice,

a rash from swimming,

the scratch of asthma’s rise.

 

 

Rob Jackson is a Guggenheim Fellow who has recent or forthcoming poems in various journals, include Southwest Review, Cold Mountain Review, Cortland Review, Atlanta Review, LitHub, and others.

