QUARANTINE

I gather the eight

days in Venice

into a garland

to wrap around my wrist

or maybe as a braid

to weave into

my hair. I pierce

gathered buds with

needle and thread,

making a blossom row,

yellow, red, white,

and pink, repeat,

repeat. It takes

an ego to make

of captivity a song.

I lean out on my

balcony, yellow wall

and white balustrade—

where I bow once

to the Giardini Reali—

lush garden below me

whose pergola I came

to love—and second

to the Isola di San

Giorgio Maggiore—

thank you for your steady

Easter bells, for your

upright standing in full

moonlight and for

allowing me to bend

and cry a little for what’s

always lost no matter

how we crack open

our mouths, wetting our

lips, trying to send a word

or two out on our

singular breath.

Patricia Clark is the author of six volumes of poetry, most recently Self-Portrait with a Million Dollars (2020), and three chapbooks. She has new work just out or forthcoming in Southern Review, Alaska Quarterly Review, North American Review, Cimarron Review, and the anthology The Wonder of Small Things: Poems of Peace & Renewal, edited by James Crews. Clark is professor emerita of Writing at Grand Valley State University.

