Editor: Edward Byrne
CONTENTS
- Jan Beatty: “Half-Sun over Powder River”
- Ronda Piszk Broatch: “Mostly You Wore Linen, Set About Vases of Lilies”
- Cindy Buchanan: “Little Cabin in the Woods”
- Claudia Buckholts: “At the Airport”
- Sarah Carey: “Lacuna”
- Robin Chapman: “Time Travel”
- Patricia Clark: “Quarantine”
- Rachel Custer: “The Vagrant Considers Borrowing Sartre”
- Susan Donnelly: “California Chiaroscuro”
- John Philip Drury: “Beggars in Venice”
- Gary Fincke: “Vertigo”
- Stephen Gibson: “Diane Arbus Photographs a Bowery Teen”
- Taylor Graham: “Observing Distances”
- Judith Harris: “Wedding Dress”
- Mary Beth Hines: “After Making Love”
- John Hoppenthaler: “Eureka Springs”
- Jen Karetnick: “Under the Weather”
- Norbert Krapf: “Brown County Mist”
- Beatrice Lazarus: “Mid-Winter”
- Mary Makofske: “When the Mind Slips from Us”
- Greg McBride: “Bitterroot”
- Melanie McCabe: “That Train”
- Jane McKinley: “The End of March”
- Clara McLean: “Glueworks, Michigan, 1892”
- Brandon McQuade: “Gravity”
- Sarah Fawn Montgomery: “Pomegranate”
- David Moolten: “Prayer for Bethlehem, Pennsylvania”
- John A. Nieves: “Ars Silencia”
- Lex Runciman: “Come morning,”
- Bart Sutter: “Song of the Small”
- Jeanine Walker: “On the Two”
- Wendy Wisner: “My Father’s Life in the Sun”
- Michael T. Young: “Each Senescent Day”
