COME MORNING,

objects will lose their usual

regard, but for yet a little while,

they carry fresh handprints, and

rest where they were set down.

Bad news has not come to them yet:

so the red plastic magnifying glass

presumes its crosswords, the sharpener

its pencil. Four etched glasses recall

alcohol and laughter. Soon

they will waver, and many disappear,

though some will be kept for

use, or as talismans, as one keeps

stones until their origins are forgot—

these two, for instance, lobed, mica-flecked

and glinty, fished in late March from

the first chill inch of Walden Pond,

as wet snow fell on granite plinths

sunk deep in ground

to mark where a cabin was.

Lex Runciman’s most recent book, Unlooked For, is just out from Salmon Poetry, Ireland. Work in that collection appeared in a number of magazines and journals, including Gettysburg Review, The Keats-Shelley Review, Poetry East, Valparaiso Poetry Review, Hotel Amerika, and Coal Hill Review. New work has appeared in The Madrona Project: Art in a Public Voice and Cascadia Field Guide.

