CALIFORNIA CHIAROSCURO

His room must be dark for the photo,

the child explains. That way

the fire sky will show best—scary

but kind of beautiful, too,

coming in through the slits

above the blind. It’s burning

all down the coast, that fire,

crossing the Bay, even coming close

to where they live. He’s not afraid,

exactly. The homey lamp on his desk—

the only other light—will look good, too.

It shows him straight as a candle,

pen in hand, with concentrating face,

about to make his mark upon the page.

Susan Donnelly is the author of four poetry collections, most recently The Maureen Papers and Other Poems, and six chapbooks. She lives, writes, and teaches poetry in Arlington, Massachusetts.

