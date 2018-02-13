Warning: Your Internet Explorer is not fully supporting on this site. To improve your experience, please upgrade your browser.
Your mind will be opened to a world of infinite possibilities.
Forever Valpo: The Campaign for Our Future, a $250 million campaign that will secure permanent support for student scholarships, faculty development, and programs.
Admitted Student Days to explore Valpo's campus life and academic opportunities. Explore our 350-acre campus and get to know your future classmates.
A Statement from President Mark A. Heckler: All Are Welcome In This Place

Polar Plunge at Valpo held Feb. 25

Author Harvey “Smokey” Daniels to Speak at Valparaiso University Conference Feb. 14

Valpo Athletics Announces Hall of Fame Class of 2017

Valparaiso University Appoints Dean to College of Nursing and Health Professions

Regional College Fair is Wednesday, March 8

Excellence in Competition
Valpo theatre students represented the University at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, where they garnered regional and national recognition for excellence in several areas, including acting, playwriting, and design.
Faculty Scholars
University Research Professors
Daniel Saros, Ph.D., and Julien Smith, Ph.D., are University Research Professors 2017–2018. The program recognizes and encourages scholarly accomplishments and honors faculty members for original research and creative work.
EPIC Scholarships
As featured in the Times of Northwest Indiana, a nearly $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation will provide scholarships for Northwest Indiana students interested in science, technology, and math-related subjects.
Anne Raich, Ph.D., joins the College of Engineering as department chair and associate professor of civil engineering, bringing expertise in structural engineering and a commitment to mentoring undergraduate engineering students.
Alec Peters '17 surpassed Bryce Drew '98 to become the men's basketball career scoring leader during a dominating performance against the UIC Flames. Alec finished the game with 30 points and 10 rebounds in a 96-65 victory and now has 2,166 career points.
Sand and Steel
Highlighting the Brauer Museum's winter exhibitions, "Sand & Steel: Visions of Our Indiana Shore" features representations of the Indiana Dunes and the regional steel mills that honor regional and statewide anniversaries.
Alumna Gives Back
Deborah “Deb” A. Tschetter ’71 Spannraft generously committed nearly $1.4 million to support of the College of Business, which is is accredited by AACSB International, placing it among the elite 5 percent of business schools worldwide to receive this recognition. The commitment is part of Forever Valpo: The Campaign for Our Future, a $250 million endowment campaign.
Where Passion Meets Purpose
Watch as Valparaiso University students seek to harness their passion for service and leadership and find their purpose at Valpo.

Feb.
1
Christ College Symposium
Feb. 1, Harre Union Ballrooms
Featuring Thomas Albert (Tal) Howard, Phyllis and Richard Duesenberg Chair in Christian Ethics, in his inaugural lecture.
Feb.
13
Shakespeare Week
Feb. 13-18
Featuring Actors From The London Stage.
Feb.
18
Symphony Orchestra Concert
Feb. 18, Chapel of the Resurrection
The University Symphony performs with solo performances by concerto competition student winners.
Feb.
23
Wordfest
Feb. 23, Brauer Museum of Art
Featuring Kaethe Schwehn
Where Passion Meets Purpose
At Valpo, student-athletes are champions in the classroom, community, and competition.

  • 19 NCAA Division I athletics programs
  • Club sports and intramurals include Ultimate Frisbee, soccer, tennis, volleyball, hockey, and more
  • ValparaiZone student section unites fans to cheer for their classmates
Valpo’s beautiful campus features state-of-the-art facilities and open spaces for study, fun, and relaxation.
Community
Downtown Valparaiso features exciting events like outdoor concerts and is just an hour from downtown Chicago.
At Opening Convocation, Valpo students commit to uphold the highest standards of academic integrity.
The Arts at Valpo features more than 100 performances annually and is home to the Brauer Museum of Art.
Valpo hosts numerous events throughout the year, offering students opportunities to learn from other cultures.
At Valpo, students gain hands-on experience through undergraduate research and experiential learning.
Nearly one in three students is part of a sorority or fraternity, where they volunteer, grow as leaders, have fun, and make friends.
Valpo students make a difference locally, nationally, and globally.

  • Students complete more than 220,000 hours of community outreach and service learning each year
  • Valpo was named to the President's Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll with Distinction in 2014
Valpo students lead with compassion, character, and integrity and make a difference in the world.
A variety of daily opportunities exists for worship, prayer, and quiet reflection.
Valpo’s vibrant campus community fosters connections with friends and mentors that last a lifetime.
The College of Arts and Sciences is the largest college at Valpo, home to 23 departments and more than two dozen interdisciplinary programs that engage students in the study of humanities, sciences, the arts, pre-professional studies, and social sciences.
The College of Business offers a holistic learning experience to develop globally savvy and analytical business executives. Undergraduate programs are marked by a hands-on approach evident in everything from project-oriented assignments to a required internship program.
The College of Engineering provides a state-of-the-art engineering education in a liberal arts setting. Award-winning facilities include the LEED Platinum certified Donald V. Fites Engineering Innovation Center and the James S. Markiewicz Solar Energy Research Facility.
For more than 40 years, the College of Nursing and Health Professions has remained one of the nation’s finest nursing programs. Programs go beyond the traditional to include health care leadership and other concentrations to meet growing market needs.
Christ College—The Honors College
Christ College — The Honors College inspires students to look beyond the obvious to discover new ideas, thoughts, and beliefs. For high-caliber students of all majors, Christ College offers a rigorous learning environment and a variety of opportunities outside of the classroom.
Valpo offers a variety of postgraduate options through the Law School and the Graduate School and Continuing Education Division, with flexible schedules and locations in Valparaiso and Chicago.
A Place of Faith & Service
Experience the creative relationship between faith and learning, a connection that extends beyond the classroom and into the world. Valpo students lead and serve through a vibrant Chapel community, the Institute for Leadership and Service, and more. Learn more about Faith & Service
bc-regional-universities-midwest_2017
A Top 5 University
Recognized as one of the best universities in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report every year since 1990.
  • Best Teaching
  • Best Value
View Awards and Rankings