2025-2026 Music Ensemble Outreach Tours

VU String Orchestra Run-Out Concerts: September 22-October 2, 2025

September 22, 2025
9:00 a.m. Concert at Valparaiso High School (closed to the public)

September 26, 2025
10:00 a.m. Concert at Chesterton High School (closed to the public)

October 2, 2025
7:00 p.m. Concert at Crown Point High School

Chamber Concert Band 2025 Tour: October 9-12, 2025

October 9, 2025 in Fort Wayne and Seymour, IN

11:00 a.m. Concert at Concordia Lutheran High School
1601 St. Joe River Drive, Fort Wayne, IN

7:00 p.m. Concert at Immanuel Lutheran Church
605 S. Walnut Street, Seymour, IN 

Friday, October 10, 2025 in Worthington, OH

7:30 p.m. Concert at Worthington United Methodist Church
600 High Street, Worthington, OH

Saturday, October 11, 2025 in Canton, OH

7:30 p.m. Concert at St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church
4600 Fulton Drive NW, Canton, OH 

Sunday, October 12, 2025

8:00 a.m., 10:45 a.m. Play for Worship services at St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church

Bach Institute presents Valparaiso University Chorale 2026 Tour: March 6-11, 2026

March 6, 2026 in Fort Wayne, IN
7:00 p.m. Concert at Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Fort Wayne, IN

March 7, 2026 in Carmel, IN
TBA Concert at Cornerstone Lutheran Church
4850 E Main Street, Carmel, IN

March 8, 2026 in Des Peres, MO
7:00 p.m. Concert at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Des Peres
12345 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, MO

March 9, 2026 in St. Louis, MO
7:00 p.m. Concert at Lutheran High School South
9515 Tesson Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO

March 10, 2026 in Rockford, IL
7:30 p.m. Concert at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
3301 Corbridge Ln, Rockford, IL

