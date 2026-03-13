A Beacon’s Reflection | Fiona Connolly ‘26

My time at Valpo has been such a unique experience in so many ways and I could not be more grateful. I started my college journey as a Division I basketball player at La Salle University in Philadelphia, and I transferred to Valpo to start my junior year.

When I first got to Valpo, it was a big change from a big city to a smaller town in the Midwest that had a very close community. At first, I was resistant to the situation because it was out of my comfort zone – but I was able to create amazing connections with so many people, and I was also able to get to know my friends on a much deeper level in smaller environments.

I have also had the privilege of having my sister [Nuala Connolly ‘29] here with me this year as well, which has given us the opportunity to strengthen our relationship and grow together and I am so grateful for that.

Last fall, I also joined the Pi Beta Phi sorority on campus which has opened so many doors for me, and I have made friends that I will have for life.

I was fortunate enough to be able to explore these different experiences along with being a student-athlete [with Valpo Women’s Basketball], which has created a space for me to meet new people outside of the sports world and engage in more on campus activities.

Valpo has also offered amazing support in the classroom as well, with me being a student-athlete as well as a business marketing major, I often miss classes and all of my teachers have been so flexible and understanding with quizzes and group projects. A professor that has had a huge impact on my time here at Valpo has been Professor Musa Pinar, Ph.D. – he has been a huge impact on my athletic and academic experience at Valpo. Professor Pinar has not only been an amazing mentor in the classroom but he has also shown up to my games as well to support my athletic experience which has had a big impact on me.

