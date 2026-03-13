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Latest From Valpo

Valparaiso University sign with emblem and flame, set against a blue sky with some clouds, highlighting the university’s excellence that draws national attention.
Recognized for Excellence: How Valparaiso University is Getting National Attention
Image: A Beacon’s Reflection | Fiona Connolly ‘26
A Beacon’s Reflection | Fiona Connolly ‘26
Students experience college life as they walk on paths across a grassy campus in front of a modern, round building with large windows at Valparaiso University.
Valparaiso University Welcomes Local Eighth Graders to Learn About Financial Literacy and College Life
A flame burns atop a monument with the Valparaiso University seal at sunset, celebrating the impact of a $1 Million Grant from the Lilly Endowment.
Valparaiso University and Big Shoulders Fund Open More Doors for Future Indiana Teachers
Image: A Beacon’s Reflection | Taiya Girley ’26
A Beacon’s Reflection | Taiya Girley ’26
A man sitting at a desk with books and a laptop, reaching to turn a page in an open book—an inspiring scene of adult education and going back after 30 years.
Is It Too Late to Go Back to School? Going Back After 30 Years – What You Should Know
A man teaches a computer class at Valparaiso University, standing in front of monitors and a large screen in a bright classroom focused on the AI Practitioner Certificate.
Valparaiso University to Launch AI Practitioner Certificate
Two young men work on a tech project at a Valparaiso University lab table, one using a laptop and the other assembling a device created with 3D printing.
Valparaiso University Engineers Cut Time and Waste Exploring Alternative 3D Printing Method
Three Valparaiso University meteorology students and a professor stand together, smiling while holding an American Meteorological Society Annual Meeting sign.
Valpo Meteorology Students Present Research at American Meteorological Society National Conference
Valpo Stories

A Beacon’s Reflection | Fiona Connolly ‘26

My time at Valpo has been such a unique experience in so many ways and I could not be more grateful. I started my college journey as a Division I basketball player at La Salle University in Philadelphia, and I transferred to Valpo to start my junior year. 

Two female athletes in Valpo uniforms, including Fiona Connolly, sit on chairs and smile on an indoor basketball court, embodying the spirit of Beacon's Reflection.

When I first got to Valpo, it was a big change from a big city to a smaller town in the Midwest that had a very close community. At first, I was resistant to the situation because it was out of my comfort zone – but I was able to create amazing connections with so many people, and I was also able to get to know my friends on a much deeper level in smaller environments.

I have also had the privilege of having my sister [Nuala Connolly ‘29] here with me this year as well, which has given us the opportunity to strengthen our relationship and grow together and I am so grateful for that. 

Last fall, I also joined the Pi Beta Phi sorority on campus which has opened so many doors for me, and I have made friends that I will have for life.

I was fortunate enough to be able to explore these different experiences along with being a student-athlete [with Valpo Women’s Basketball], which has created a space for me to meet new people outside of the sports world and engage in more on campus activities.

Two women in matching sweatshirts stand close together, smiling outside a building with large windows, embodying the warmth of Fiona Connolly’s Beacon's Reflection.
Three young women in western-inspired outfits and boots smile together outdoors near a brick building, capturing the spirit of Beacon's Reflection.
A smiling woman in a basketball uniform, resembling Fiona Connolly, kneels beside a happy, playful dog against a white background—capturing the spirit of Beacon's Reflection.

Valpo has also offered amazing support in the classroom as well, with me being a student-athlete as well as a business marketing major, I often miss classes and all of my teachers have been so flexible and understanding with quizzes and group projects. A professor that has had a huge impact on my time here at Valpo has been Professor Musa Pinar, Ph.D. – he has been a huge impact on my athletic and academic experience at Valpo. Professor Pinar has not only been an amazing mentor in the classroom but he has also shown up to my games as well to support my athletic experience which has had a big impact on me.  

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Students experience college life as they walk on paths across a grassy campus in front of a modern, round building with large windows at Valparaiso University.

Valparaiso University Welcomes Local Eighth Graders to Learn About Financial Literacy and College Life

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Office of the President

219.464.5115

Heritage Hall, 510 Freeman Street
Valparaiso University, Valparaiso, IN 46383