Celebrating the Sousa Legacy With a Dream

On Saturday, May 2, 2026, Valparaiso University’s 28th Annual Sousa Tribute Concert took place in the Chapel of the Resurrection. The annual event celebrates the contributions of musician and educator John Phillip Sousa, who had ties to the Valparaiso area.

Director of Music and Bands at Valpo, Jeffrey Doebler ‘87, Ph.D., explains, “Sousa was a pioneer in musical performance, composition, conducting, copyright law, recording, and music education. Maestro Sousa performed in Valparaiso on four occasions — 1898, 1904, 1907, and 1914 — at the historic Memorial Opera House, which remains at 104 Indiana Avenue in Valpo to this day.” Doebler goes on to explain that Mr. Sousa was likely the most popular performer of his time due to his nearly scientific method of programming, combining classics with marches and popular tunes in an audience-friendly manner. Sousa biographer Paul Bierly described Sousa Band concerts as “non-stop” and “rapid fire,” with most songs followed by one or more encores. Performances often featured the finest instrumental and vocal soloists in the world.

In special recognition of this year’s ‘America 250’ celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the 2026 Sousa concert was a gala event — combining the Chamber, Luce, Valparaiso Community/University, and Windiana Concert Bands — and inviting a few very special guests to return home.

Dr. Doebler’s Dream

“About two years ago, now, I received an email from Dr. Doebler that simply said, ‘I have a dream.’” Master Sgt. Dr. Erik John “EJ” Ramos ‘04 says. “He explained what he wanted to do to celebrate America 250, and I knew I would do anything I needed to be there.”

Kimberly Beasley ‘00

Joining Ramos at the Sousa performance were professional performer, teacher, and director, Kimberly Beasley ‘00, and Musician 1, euphonium player in the U.S. Coast Guard Band, Matthew Yee ‘24.

Doebler says, “It was my dream for MSG Dr. Ramos and MU1 Yee to be our instrumental soloists for this important concert to celebrate America 250.” He continues, “Once I made my initial invitation, the three of us began working to secure permission from the U.S. Army Band and the U.S. Coast Guard Band for the solo appearances. I also contacted Professor Beasley around the same time so that she could plan her schedule around our concert.”

Yee says, “Dr. Doebler was a huge mentor and encourager to me as a Valpo student, so I was thrilled and honored to be invited to return home to help him fulfill his dream of celebrating America 250 in this special way.”

Serving through Music

After graduating from Valpo in December 2004, Ramos attended Indiana University for his master’s degree in music. He then began taking auditions to figure out his next step. After several attempts, EJ, a trumpet player, earned a coveted spot in the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” in 2007, where he has served for the last 18 years.

Valparaiso University Director of Music and Bands Jeffrey Doebler ‘87, Ph.D.

Dr. Doebler explains, “Our nation’s five premier military bands (Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard) are among the most outstanding bands in the world. Earning an appointment in any one of them is a world-class achievement.” He adds, “Only the very, very best are selected for these ensembles.”

Ramos says, “I never thought that serving in the military would be in my future, but my experience of serving in the Pershing’s Own has been the biggest blessing.” He continues, “Earlier in my career, as a member of the ceremonial band, I was often called upon to play the bugle at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. I still reflect on those experiences as a reminder of the importance of my role in the U.S. Army.”

Yee earned his spot in the Coast Guard band immediately upon his graduation from Valpo in 2024—a rare opportunity for any musician who just earned their bachelor’s degree. With a rich family history of military service spanning from WWII through the Vietnam era, Matthew often imagined himself serving in the military someday. He says, “Serving in the Coast Guard band is a unique and special way to share my musical abilities and connect with people. Many times, members of the audience are veterans, current service members, or their families, so I have a great sense of pride in being able to serve in this way.” He adds, “Some of the best moments are the times when we get to play the Armed Forces Medley or America the Beautiful; the feeling in the room is unforgettable.”

A Dream Comes to Life

After years of planning and envisioning, the 2026 Sousa Tribute Concert was finally here. The Chapel was filled with audience members eager for a lively, meaningful evening of music — and Dr. Jeffrey Doebler was beaming with pride as he led the audience and band in the singing and playing of the National Anthem. It was the perfect way to kick off a memorable evening.

In true Sousa style, each performance included an encore and featured several patriotic tunes. All three guests performed solos during the event, with Ramos and Yee combining for a tour de force duet titled Fandango. Doebler says, “Our world-class soloists selected exceptional music that was especially challenging for our musicians. We have all grown from the experience and privilege of making music with them, and witnessing them demonstrate artistry at the highest levels.” He adds, “We are all better musicians because of our time together.”

Matthew Yee ’24 (left) and Master Sgt. Dr. Erik John “EJ” Ramos ‘04 (right)

Yee’s solo performance of Philip Sparke’s Pantomime was a favorite as he prepared for his return to the Valpo Chapel stage. “I love the music I have prepared for this concert, and I hope that the audience enjoyed it as much as I did.” He continues, “Returning to Valpo to collaborate with friends and colleagues was so special. As a performer, nothing compares to the comfort of knowing that everyone is rooting for you. This was the environment I always found at Valpo, and I cannot wait to be back.”

For Ramos, his solo performance, Memoriam, was especially meaningful. His close friend Michael Pflug penned the piece in honor of his uncle’s passing, and Ramos asked if he could play it for his return to Valpo, in honor of his father. Ramos explains, “I have endured the loss of many loved ones in the past, as well as recently. My father passed in 2011, and he was the first to come to my mind during this time. He was always my biggest fan. I also thought about Mr. Richard Watson, the low brass instructor that the Valpo Music department lost in a tragic accident this past year. He was a wonderful mentor to me during my time at Valpo.”

Ramos continues, “Dr. Doebler and I agreed that we would not make eye contact during the performance because we knew it would be a special and emotional moment. I made it to the last note, glanced over at him, and the tears began to well up. We made it to the end, and it was a glorious feeling. You could feel the Holy Spirit working through us all that day.” He adds, “As I turned to the band, I could see all their tears and an immense wave of gratitude washed over me. It was great to be back home.”

Doebler says, “Our concert was a tremendous success in all respects. We achieved our goal of presenting a grand celebration of the USA semiquincentennial. Our concert was a wonderful example of music education in action. By combining the four bands, we formed an ensemble of more than 150 musicians, ranging in age from 12 to 95.” He concludes, “It was a great honor to showcase the world-class artistry of our three Valparaiso University alumni soloists.”

To see the recording of the 2026 Sousa Tribute Concert, please click here. Read more about our esteemed alumni at the links below.

Kimberly Beasley ‘00

Master Sgt. Dr. Erik John “EJ” Ramos ‘04

MU1 Matthew Yee ’24