Is Graduate School the Right Next Step for You?

You may be asking yourself, “What is a graduate school?” At its simplest, graduate school is advanced education beyond a bachelor’s degree. It’s where graduate programs give you the chance to specialize, earn professional credentials, or build expertise for leadership roles.

Deciding whether to continue your education is no small choice. Questions about timing, finances, career goals, and lifestyle often come up. If you’ve ever wondered, “Should I go to grad school?,” you’re not alone. The answer depends on where you see yourself growing in the years ahead.

Questions to Ask Yourself

Before you begin your application, take a moment to reflect:



Career goals: Will a graduate degree open doors to advance your career or help you shift into a new field?

Sometimes the clearest sign that graduate school is right for you is that you keep returning to the idea. It lingers because it connects to your ambitions in a meaningful way. Still, knowing your motivation is only part of the picture. Many prospective students also weigh practical concerns before making the leap.

Common Concerns and Honest Answers

It’s natural to have hesitations about graduate study. Here are a few of the most common questions students raise:

Will I have time? Many adult learners successfully balance school with work and family by choosing flexible formats such as evening, weekend, hybrid, or online classes.

Signs Graduate School Could Be a Good Fit



You feel ready for new challenges and want to expand your expertise.

You see opportunities in your career that require advanced credentials.

You’re motivated by curiosity and the chance to contribute in meaningful ways.

You Don’t Have to Decide Alone

At Valparaiso University, we understand that pursuing graduate studies is a personal decision. Our team is here to answer questions, talk through options, and support you with flexible pathways designed for busy lives. For some students, comparing graduate vs. postgraduate paths helps clarify which journey fits best. Others explore postgraduate programs that emphasize advanced research or professional specialization. Whether you’re ready to apply now, just beginning the admission process, or still exploring the idea, we’re ready to help you take the next step with confidence.

Connect with a graduate admission counselor today at or 219.464.5313, or explore programs at valpo.edu/graduate-studies.