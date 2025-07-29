Radiating Purpose Across Borders: Larissa Pina’s ’25 Journey from Brazil to Valpo

When Larissa Martins Pina ’25 made the bold decision to leave São Paulo, Brazil, and continue her education in the United States, she wasn’t just searching for a university: she was searching for a place where she could grow into the person she felt called to become. At Valparaiso University, she found more than a path forward. She found a supportive community that welcomed her, nurtured her growth, and helped her shine in pursuit of her purpose. Larissa shares, “After coming to Valpo, I felt really welcome. People are very friendly, and I feel at home.”

Larissa began studying psychology in Brazil but soon realized that the program there focused almost exclusively on clinical theory and counseling. She craved something more expansive. She sought an education that would allow her to work firsthand with people and explore how psychology could be used to uplift and empower others. After discovering Valpo’s psychology program, she transferred to the University, ready to grow. From her first days on campus, it felt like a community where she could thrive: calm, welcoming, and full of possibilities.

Valpo’s courses quickly opened new doors. A social work class in her first semester helped her see psychology in a new light, grounded in empathy and advocacy, while focusing on human connection. That spark grew into a focused interest in working with children and individuals with health conditions or impairments. Through classes like Abnormal Psychology, she deepened her understanding of how mental health is perceived and how underserved populations often face stigma and misjudgment. Her Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy studies led to internships in special education settings, where her education transformed into purposeful action.

Larissa’s journey was never limited to textbooks or lectures. Through Valpo’s College Mentors for Kids program, she worked one-on-one with a local student, learning how small moments of encouragement can change a life. The experience helped her grow as a leader, develop empathy in action, and realize the importance of guiding others with heart and purpose. When discussing the program, Larissa states, “In the College Mentors for Kids program, you see that you are able to impact someone’s life with the small things. The program made me grow and improve my leadership skills.”

Living off campus with her husband, Larissa also embraced independence in her personal life. Away from family for the first time, she learned how to balance marriage, studies, and adulthood, all while navigating a new culture and language. Through it all, the Valpo faculty were a constant source of support. Professors didn’t just teach her at Valpo; they mentored and encouraged her while believing in her potential. Their care made all the difference as she found her footing in a new country.

Preparing to graduate in December 2025, Larissa plans to continue serving others through nonprofit work by supporting children, immigrants, and individuals who are differently abled. With fluency in Portuguese and a growing command of American Sign Language, she hopes to lend her light in multilingual and multicultural spaces. Larissa reflects, “I can work with a lot of different folks. I would say that I’ve grown because at Valpo, I also have the opportunity to be more inside my field. When I was in Brazil, I studied two years of psychology, and I didn’t have any hands-on experience. At Valpo, in one year, I have already participated in applied research. I will also do an internship in December!” The confidence, clarity, and compassion she now carries directly result from the education and experience she gained at Valpo.

Larissa’s journey is a shining example of what happens when students are given the opportunity to thrive while being challenged academically, supported personally, and inspired to live out their values. Her story is a beacon for international students looking for a place to belong, for prospective students eager to grow with purpose.

At Valpo, Larissa found more than a degree. She found a community that helped her shine a light on who she was always meant to be. If Larissa’s journey inspires you, learn more about the transformational experience waiting for students in Valpo’s psychology program.