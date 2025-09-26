Shining Bright | Nora Fisher ’27 Shares Her Valpo Experience

When Nora Fisher ’27 was making her college choice, finding a community where she could thrive was at the top of her wishlist. Making lifelong friends, becoming a leader, and finding her calling would all stem from an inviting campus atmosphere and strong support system. She found all of that and more as a Beacon.

The community that Nora longed for was prevalent not only in her classrooms, but across every corner of our campus. “I’ve gained so many friendships over the years because of how involved everyone is within the community,” she shares. That’s because Valpo lives up to its reputation as an “and” university, where every student has the opportunity to grow and try new things outside of their major – whether that’s through academics, faith life, or a lineup of student organizations.

For Nora, that was being an economics major and an integral member of her sorority – and a Christ College Scholar and a musician in Valpo’s symphony orchestra. “I feel like every experience I’ve had here has helped me grow in some way. For example, joining the orchestra in the spring of my freshman year. I was really nervous to audition because I didn’t think I was a good enough violin player to be in a college orchestra. But the orchestra conductor refused to let me back out of joining, despite my excuses,” Nora says with a smile. “I remember thinking that I had made a big mistake in doing this, but looking back, I regret not joining the orchestra sooner! If the conductor hadn’t pushed me to step out of my comfort zone, I would’ve never been able to grow in my music skills the way that I have in the past couple of years.”

As she explored her place in countless campus communities, Nora found something even more precious: enduring friendships. Looking back at her time at Valpo, her favorite moments on campus are those spent baking skillet brownies, watching movies at midnight in Lankenau Hall, and laughing at random jokes in the early morning with friends. She met her closest companions at Welcome Week her freshman year, then discovered mentorship from upperclassmen in her sorority. When she’s not creating core memories on our campus, she’s living them in our greater Northwest Indiana community; “[Even though] it might seem like there’s not too much to do outside of campus, downtown Valparaiso is a lot of fun!” Nora says. “In the fall, there are farmers markets on Saturday mornings, and there are a bunch of cute coffee shops to do homework in, and there are fun events and things that happen throughout the year – like Popcorn Fest and ice skating in the winter!”

As Nora took root at Valpo, her connection to her calling deepened. It was after she enrolled in an economics class with an inspiring professor that her path forward became clear. “I chose economics as my major because I had a really great professor… who made me realize how fascinating it was to learn about why people make the decisions that they do, and how it affects all of our lives,” Nora explains. “I love economics because it’s very logical and everyone can relate to it in some way.” And, in true Valpo fashion, she aspires to take everything she has learned to make a difference in the lives of others. “Valpo has prepared me for this by providing me so many opportunities to take on leadership roles,” Nora says, referencing her internship as a CAPS Fellow at Heartland Alliance in Chicago – a nonprofit that provides services to refugees and asylum seekers. “Working with a nonprofit like Heartland and reflecting on my calling and purpose in life is something that I probably wouldn’t have had the chance to do if I hadn’t come to Valpo.”

For future Beacons thinking of following Nora’s path, she has some advice for you: “Take a tour of campus, talk to some professors, and really try to picture yourself as part of this community. There’s truly a place for everyone here.”

Learn more about Valpo’s economics program at valpo.edu/economics and discover ways to get involved on our campus and connect with other students at valpo.edu/student-life.