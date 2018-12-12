VALPARAISO POETRY REVIEW
Fall/Winter 2018-2019: Volume XX, Number 1
Cover Art:
Solid as a Rock, 1963
Charles White (1918-1979)
Linocut on Paper, 38 1/4 x 14 3/4 inches
Violet Berge Fund Purchase
Brauer Museum of Art, 2018.24
Editor: Edward Byrne
CONTENTS
- Featured Poet Lex Runciman: Three Poems
- Allison Adair: “First Plow at Red Mountain Pass”
- Cathy Allman: “My Neighbor’s Bypass”
- Sara Backer: “A Stranger Asks”
- Scott Bade: “A Manner of Glass”
- Anemone Beaulier: “Nothing Like”
- Jill Bergkamp: “Recess Across from the Bordello”
- Harlan Bjornstad: “Perennial Selection”
- Matthew Brennan: “Spring in Town”
- Joseph Capista: “Lost Children”
- James Cihlar: “The Council Bluffs Drive-In Theater”
- Jim Daniels: “The Trestle and the Thorns”
- Lynn Domina: “Wreath”
- Merrill Oliver Douglas: “Home”
- Keith Dunlap: “The Pharmacist”
- Patricia Fargnoli: “Near Deafness”
- Katherine Hoerth: “My Husband Washing His Old Mustang”
- Tom C. Hunley: “It’s Not So Hard to Write a Sonnet, Man”
- Charlotte Innes: “Preceding Darkness”
- Lucas Jacob: “Keeping Time”
- Madison Jones: “Bon Voyage”
- Robert Lee Kendrick: “Recoil”
- Athena Kildegaard: “A Story About What to Cherish”
- David Kirby: “Negative Reviews of Famous Italian Cultural Sites”
- Sandra Kohler: “Burning”
- Veronica Kornberg: “Heirloom”
- Julie L. Moore: “Pairing”
- Kay Mullen: “Up Close”
- Al Ortolani: “The Sleep of Emmett Kelly”
- Mary Peelen: “Hemicrania”
- Daye Phillippo: “Edge Effect”
- Andrea Potos: “Burren Messenger”
- Kim Roberts: “Theodolites”
- Gianna Russo: “Winter Solstice, Paris Street”
- Larry D. Thacker: “Gone Missing”
- Jeanne Wagner: “Picture of My Mother with Parkinson’s”
- Sarah Wetzel: “Ghosts of Sophia Loren”
- Jennifer Wheelock: “Unison”
- Rebecca Dunham: Review by Paul David Adkins
- Michael Bazzett, Eve Ewing, Tom C. Hunley: Reviews by Chelsea Wagenaar and Mark Wagenaar
- Cover Art Commentary: Gregg Hertzlieb on Charles White
- Reading Suggestions: Recently Received and Recommended Books
Event Details