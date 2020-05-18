DEVELOPMENT
An adjustment: sight survives
its entry into darkness. A space
that feels at first empty then full
of strange machinery and at last
familiar. Your body knows its way
to the baths and running water,
how to unspool a subject by touch
or scan a quick proof, each cell
of memory magnified in the tunnel
of your loupe. Here there is clarity
of purpose. Image maker, enlarger,
you work the light like a radiologist.
Short bursts. Burn the shy skin
and bathe it to reveal the anatomy
of an instant. It’s a backwards
measure, time. A few seconds
of exposure infinitely repeatable
while a summer hour holds still
in your hand, deepens, cannot be
rinsed away or washed out,
not completely. New moments
dry on the line, unfade to portraits,
the phantasmagoria of what
the shutter saw and the eye sees:
shade pooling beneath the seat
of a swing or the first laugh
lines of a child, the familiar
faces rising from the other side
of shadow, their expressions
wild and composed and fixing
for good.
Nicholas Yingling‘s work has previously appeared in Colorado Review, Nimrod, Notre Dame Review, Spillway, Palette Poetry, and others.