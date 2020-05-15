VALPARAISO POETRY REVIEW

Spring/Summer 2020: Volume XXI, Number 2

Cover Art:
Charles Demuth (1883–1935)
Peaches and Fig, ca. 1922–1923
Watercolor and graphite on paper, 8 x 10 inches
Gift of Philipp Brockington
Brauer Museum of Art, 2016.16

 

Editor: Edward Byrne
Contributing Editors: Gregg Hertzlieb, Mark Wagenaar

CONTENTS

  • Featured Poet Christopher Buckley: Three Poems
  • Susan Ayres: “Midwinter Eclipse”
  • Susan Cohen: “Anthropometry”
  • Barbara Crooker: “Diorama”
  • Scott Davidson: “The Weight of What Can Fall”
  • John Drury: “Going to a Ball Game with the Budapest String Quartet”
  • Carol Hamilton: “Following Yeats and Gonne”
  • Marci Rae Johnson: “Dunbar Castle, East Lothian, Scotland”
  • Jen Karetnick: “The Sound of Zero Copula”
  • Diane Kendig: “Ghost Bike”
  • Robert Kendrick: “Measures”
  • Mercedes Lawry: “Range of Motion”
  • Jenne Le: “Georgia O’Keeffe’s White Flower
  • Donald Levering: “Apple Tree—My Son Enters Recovery

  • Frannie Lindsay: “Lullaby One Year Later”
  • Lisa Low: “Letter to Kath”
  • Liz Marlow: “Elegy for the Travel Companions”
  • Greg McBride: “Heart Attack”
  • Melanie McCabe: “Language Lessons”
  • Peter Munro: “Storm Ducks”
  • Frank Paino: “For a Couple Who Died Two Days Apart”
  • Suzanne Manizza Roszak: “Electric Boat”
  • Susan Delaney Spear: “Long Epiphany”
  • Adam Tavel: “Patter”
  • Peter Vertacnik: “Peonies in July”
  • Nick Yingling: “Development”
  • Michael Young: “Waterfall”
  • Jane Zwart: “Mene Mene Tekel Upharsin”

  • Frank Paino: Review by Mark Wagenaar
  • Ricky Ray: Review by Matthew Duffus
  • Susan de Sola: Review by Patricia Valdata
  • Charles Wright: Review by Christian Detisch
  • Cover Art Commentary: Gregg Hertzlieb on Charles Demuth
  • Reading Suggestions: Recently Received and Recommended Books