VALPARAISO POETRY REVIEW
Spring/Summer 2020: Volume XXI, Number 2
Cover Art:
Charles Demuth (1883–1935)
Peaches and Fig, ca. 1922–1923
Watercolor and graphite on paper, 8 x 10 inches
Gift of Philipp Brockington
Brauer Museum of Art, 2016.16
Editor: Edward Byrne
Contributing Editors: Gregg Hertzlieb, Mark Wagenaar
CONTENTS
- Featured Poet Christopher Buckley: Three Poems
- Susan Ayres: “Midwinter Eclipse”
- Susan Cohen: “Anthropometry”
- Barbara Crooker: “Diorama”
- Scott Davidson: “The Weight of What Can Fall”
- John Drury: “Going to a Ball Game with the Budapest String Quartet”
- Carol Hamilton: “Following Yeats and Gonne”
- Marci Rae Johnson: “Dunbar Castle, East Lothian, Scotland”
- Jen Karetnick: “The Sound of Zero Copula”
- Diane Kendig: “Ghost Bike”
- Robert Kendrick: “Measures”
- Mercedes Lawry: “Range of Motion”
- Jenne Le: “Georgia O’Keeffe’s White Flower“
- Donald Levering: “Apple Tree—My Son Enters Recovery
- Frannie Lindsay: “Lullaby One Year Later”
- Lisa Low: “Letter to Kath”
- Liz Marlow: “Elegy for the Travel Companions”
- Greg McBride: “Heart Attack”
- Melanie McCabe: “Language Lessons”
- Peter Munro: “Storm Ducks”
- Frank Paino: “For a Couple Who Died Two Days Apart”
- Suzanne Manizza Roszak: “Electric Boat”
- Susan Delaney Spear: “Long Epiphany”
- Adam Tavel: “Patter”
- Peter Vertacnik: “Peonies in July”
- Nick Yingling: “Development”
- Michael Young: “Waterfall”
- Jane Zwart: “Mene Mene Tekel Upharsin”
- Frank Paino: Review by Mark Wagenaar
- Ricky Ray: Review by Matthew Duffus
- Susan de Sola: Review by Patricia Valdata
- Charles Wright: Review by Christian Detisch
- Cover Art Commentary: Gregg Hertzlieb on Charles Demuth
- Reading Suggestions: Recently Received and Recommended Books
Event Details