Valparaiso University Announces John S. Prizner III as Vice President for Advancement

The Rev. Brian Konkol, Ph.D., the 20th President of Valparaiso University, today announced the appointment of John S. Prizner III as vice president for advancement, effective August 17, 2026.

Prizner brings over 25 years of leadership experience in higher education advancement, philanthropy, alumni engagement, and nonprofit development. Throughout his career, he has built high-performing teams, cultivated transformational donor relationships, and led record-breaking fundraising efforts that strengthened mission-driven institutions.

As the newest member of the President’s Cabinet at Valparaiso University, Prizner will provide strategic direction for all aspects of advancement efforts, including philanthropic engagement, alumni relations, donor stewardship, and fundraising operations. In collaboration with the Board of Directors, alumni, donors, campus leaders, faculty, staff, and students, he will help to strengthen a culture of generosity that advances Valpo’s mission while expanding opportunities for future generations of Valpo students.

“John holds an exceptional combination of strategic vision, authentic leadership, and a deep understanding of the transformative power of philanthropy,” said The Rev. Brian E. Konkol, Ph.D., president of Valparaiso University. “In addition to being an accomplished advancement professional, John is a person of tremendous integrity who values relationships, collaboration, and faith. John is the right person to lead our advancement efforts during this momentous time.”

Prizner currently serves at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) as associate vice president for advancement and constituent development, where he established and now leads a comprehensive effort that aligns advancement strategy with institutional priorities while fostering collaboration across academic and administrative units. Prior to his time at RPI, John served at Syracuse University, where he flourished as their first senior principal gifts officer after previously serving as assistant dean for advancement at the Martin J. Whitman School of Management. Earlier in his career, John held leadership roles at the University of Buffalo School of Management and also at Canisius University.

“Philanthropy is, at its heart, an expression of trust, relationships, and shared purpose. Valpo is a special community, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to join Reverend Konkol and this remarkable University”, shared Prizner. “What inspires me most is the way our alumni, donors, faculty, staff, students, and friends give with such heart and intention, each shaping Valpo’s mission in meaningful ways. I look forward to becoming part of this community and working together to strengthen a culture of generosity that expands opportunity, uplifts students, and empowers Valpo to imagine boldly and invest in futures that will last for generations.”

Prizer earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies and Sociology from Canisius University and a Master of Science in Public Relations from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.