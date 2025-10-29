Valparaiso University Makes Princeton Review’s Green College Guide

Sustainability efforts at Valparaiso University have earned a place on the Princeton Review’s 2026 edition of the Guide to Green Colleges, where it scored 91 out of 99 possible points. This recognition is thanks to numerous new programs, policies and innovative solutions across campus for managing waste and keeping reusable material out of landfills.

The Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Colleges assembles a panel of experts in green practices in higher education to select the most important factors for colleges and universities wanting to pursue sustainable operations, including the waste-diversion rate and public transportation system. This data is then gathered alongside the rest of the information the publication gathers for its general, annual rankings list

Valpo’s commitment to sustainable practices starts at the very beginning of our students’ experience. At the start of the semester, incoming students were met with volunteers ready to help them sort out their cardboard boxes, packaging and more, preventing a huge amount of recyclable material from ending up in the garbage.

Valpo has partnered with Chicago composting organization Green Era to keep uneaten food out of the trash. This program has diverted over 40 tons of food waste from landfills since August of 2024 and have significantly reduced the trash collection needs at the Harre Union. An additional partnership with Chicago Textile Recycling has opened similar disposal options for unwanted clothing, donating items that can still be used and converting unusable clothing into other, useful products.

Visitors to campus may also notice games and events becoming more environmentally-friendly. Volunteer waste sorters have appeared at all home football games this year to help fans go through their garbage. These “green games” will continue at home basketball games, where they’ve had an enormous impact on event sustainability. Last year, Valpo was named the winner of the Race to Zero Waste’s 2025 Game Day Basketball categorySustainability has been part of Valparaiso University’s overall service initiatives described in its five-year plan Uplift Valpo: Our Beacon for the Journey Forward. For more information on the University’s previous sustainability efforts, see one of our previous stories here. If you have any questions, comments, or suggestions relating to campus sustainability, please email .