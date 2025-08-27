Valparaiso University Students Advance in Space-Related Career Goals

Two members of the Valparaiso University satellite project team, senior Thaddeus Malatlian ’25 and alum Ben Jones ’25 have secured exciting career opportunities in the aerospace industry. Malatlian spent his summer interning with United Launch Alliance (ULA), while Jones now works with NearSpace Launch as an electrical manufactury technician. Both serve as excellent examples of Valpo’s dedication towards learning, leading and thriving as described in the five-year plan Uplift Valpo: Our Beacon for the Journey Forward.

Jones’ involvement in NearSpace Education as part of the satellite team connected him directly with the NearSpace Launch team, paving the way for his immediate entry into the aerospace industry after graduation. Today, he designs, tests, and troubleshoots spacecraft electrical systems, ensuring compliance with industry standards while continually refining and improving designs. Jones’ education at Valpo did more than just get him a foot in the door.

“I was able to take the technical skills, problem-solving mindset, and teamwork experience I gained at Valpo and directly apply them to my professional work, which made the transition from the classroom to the industry much smoother,” Jones said.

Malatlian, an electrical engineering major and pole vaulter for the track and field team, joined the satellite project out of a passion for space and a love for the challenges of technology. At ULA, a company specializing in rocket launches, Malatlian was able to pursue his passion on a professional level. During his internship, he worked on electromagnetic compatibility and interference, ensuring that nothing — from the payloads headed to space to lightning strikes from nature — disrupted the launch process.

“Every day is phenomenal when you enjoy the work you are doing and are surrounded by brilliant engineering,” Malatlian said. “My time at ULA has me wanting more.”

Malatlian announced that he will be returning to United Launch Alliance after graduation in December of this year to work as a full-time employee.

“Having students go on to jobs in the space industry after these projects is very satisfying,” said Dan White Ph.D., associate professor of electrical and computer engineering. “It closes the loop on the recruiting process where new team members can see evidence for themselves that good work at Valpo really can launch them into careers in their dream jobs.”

For future students looking to go into a similar career field, Jones had this advice:

“Opportunities don’t just fall into your lap; you have to seek them out and put yourself in the right place to grow,” Jones said. “The Valparaiso Space Program is an incredible way to do that, you get hands on experience, work on exciting projects, and of course you get to build satellites, also get to know your professors, go to office hours, ask questions, and show genuine curiosity they can open doors you didn’t even know existed.”

For more information on the Dream Big collaboration currently underway between NearSpace Education, Valparaiso University, and other participating institutions, read the full story here.