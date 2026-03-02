Valparaiso University to Launch AI Practitioner Certificate

Valparaiso University will launch an artificial intelligence (AI) practitioner certificate program in the fall of 2026. The program will be open to undergraduate students of all majors and disciplines, and will cover both technical knowledge of how AI systems function as well as how those tools can be used both ethically and productively in the modern workforce.

“AI is everywhere right now, and it’s shaping the world,” said Haydar Cukurtepe, Ph.D., assistant professor of computing and information sciences, and a driving force behind the new program. “We don’t want to be behind as a University that wants to lead the community. We have to jump in and lead.”

The AI practitioner certificate is a 12-credit, four-course program with the flexibility to apply itself to any area of study. Each student begins with Fundamentals of AI, an introductory course that brings everyone to the same level of understanding about AI models and their applications. After that, participants choose two electives from a list of subjects including machine learning, data mining, creative coding, and more.

Finally, students complete a capstone project to show their expertise with AI. This capstone is flexible, and may be completed with an instructor in the program or within another major where AI tools can be applied. In either case, the project must be substantial enough to demonstrate their skills to future employers.

“We aren’t looking for a small project. We’re looking for a capstone that will take the student’s full effort for the four to six months of the class,” Professor Cukurtepe said.

One major strength of the Valpo program is its flexibility in meshing with subjects outside of computer science, allowing for students with a diverse range of interests to benefit from cutting-edge tools.

“Whatever our students study, they will eventually have to know how to use AI in their field,” said Aysegul Yayimli, Ph.D., professor of computing and information sciences. “It’s not just for engineers; it’s not just for computer science students; it’s for everybody.”

Gregg Johnson, Ph.D., dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, believes that understanding AI isn’t just a bonus for future employers, but an expectation that’s going to have a major impact on the job search.

“Obviously, this is a hot topic across the field,” Dean Johnson said. “There’s an expectation, knowing some employers expect and demand their new employees understand and be able to use AI, but they also expect them to be able to do it in a way that doesn’t produce gibberish, doesn’t hallucinate, and provides accurate information.”

Ethical Use of AI

Those in charge of developing the certificate program are well aware of the ethical challenges that come with the new technology. While AI can be used to enhance learning and work, the misuse of AI tools can have devastating consequences.

“As a teacher I have worries that misuse of AI will lead to a generation that forgets thinking,” Professor Yayimli said. “Students need to understand how thinking works. They have to understand how to engage their brains and not just rely on tools. I think we need to navigate that as a University, and as teachers. It’s not just ethics, it’s advancing without losing our ability to use our brains as human beings.”

To support student learning, using AI tools to completely generate papers or finish assignments without effort from the student in question is a violation of Valparaiso University’s honor code. The AI certification program, as well as other programs on campus impacted by AI, are careful to define when technology can be beneficial and when it’s best to use alternative methods.

Equipping students with proficiency in the ethical and responsible use of AI is a big step towards fulfilling the mission of the University as a whole.

“The mission of the University is to produce individuals who will go on to lead and serve in church and society,” Dean Johnson said. “If we hadn’t taught students how to use computers, if we hadn’t allowed them to use the Internet, our students couldn’t go on to lead and serve. This is the new technology. This will help forward their ability to make positive change.”

AI Across Campus

The AI practitioner certificate program is getting attention across campus, even in unexpected fields of study. Professors in English and economics have expressed interest in incorporating the program, and departments of Sociology, Criminology and Religion came together this past November to present the interdisciplinary discussion “Science, Religion and Society: AI and the Search for the Sacred.”

“Whether you’re a chemistry major researching the next medical breakthrough or an English major writing the next great American novel, or you’re an aspiring publisher or editor, how can you use AI in your field?” Dean Johnson asked. “This is a real opportunity for us to provide a very Valpo experience where we combine the technical expertise with other fields of study.”

Even outside the certification program, Colleges at Valparaiso University are looking for ways to incorporate AI. Valpo’s highly-ranked master of business administration (MBA) program has recently offered a standalone AI elective course, and the College of Business plans to offer an elective course titled AI Tools for Business for undergraduates in the spring of 2027. In addition, the College of Nursing and Health Professions has also incorporated AI into its Social Determinants of Health course.

Valparaiso University is committed to producing tomorrow’s servant-leaders, and for our students to thrive in their communities after graduation. To the professors involved in the AI practitioner certification, this means ensuring that those students are prepared to engage in a rapidly evolving world.

“A common concern in certain fields when AI came about was if we were going to lose our jobs,” Professor Cukurtepe said. “The answer to this is that we won’t lose our jobs to AI, but you may lose your job to people who know how to use AI. We’re trying to educate our students to use AI ethically, responsibly, and usefully.”

The AI practitioner certificate is the culmination of the efforts of Professors Cukurtepe, Yayimli, and many others in the Valparaiso University faculty. Those interested in learning more about the program can do so here. For non-students, information on how to enroll in certificate programs can be found here.

“I’m deeply grateful to the department for their effort in putting this together, particularly Haydar,” Dean Johnson said. “He did a lot of great work to put together this certificate program, and I was impressed and grateful that he did it.”