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Valparaiso University’s Beacon Academy Engineering Camp Gives High School Students Hands-on Experience

Three men are building robotics at a table; one man, a participant in the Beacon Academy Engineering Camp at Valparaiso University, has prosthetic arms and is smiling at the others.

High School students at this summer’s Beacon Engineering Academy got a seven-day insiders peek into what  engineering is all about. They lived on-campus, worked alongside Valparaiso University faculty and student mentors, and put their minds towards University-level projects, including designing, building, and testing body-powered prosthetic hands. This opportunity was the result of a unique  partnership between the College of Engineering and the Merrillville-based Bionic Prosthetics and Orthotics. 

“An important aspect is getting young clinicians going through residency heavily involved,” said Anthony Gutierrez, CP, director of clinical advancement and innovation at Bionic Prosthetics and Orthotics. “They work to teach future, aspiring engineers about the field, all the cool things we get to do every day, and give them inspiration as they’re thinking about career decisions down the road.”

Hands assembling metal and plastic robotics parts on a table with tools and fabric nearby, as high school students from Valparaiso University’s Beacon Academy Engineering Camp collaborate on their latest project.

This year’s camp also hosted Metacarpal, a prosthetics manufacturer known for creating some of the most advanced body-powered prosthetic hands on the market, giving participants more real-world insight into the technology. 

Participants were tasked with designing and building the gripping component for body-powered prosthetic hands, beginning with cardboard prototypes before constructing final functional products with guidance from College of Engineering students and faculty. After completion, participants used their creations in a variety of contests, including seeing whose creations could hang clothing or button a shirt the fastest. 

While receiving practice and coaching in their technical skills, students were also encouraged to participate in the human aspect of the field. Partner organizations and prosthetics users spoke to the group to highlight just how much of a difference these tools can make in the lives of those who use them. Valpo electrical engineering major Leah Pfister ’26 and bioengineering major Will Best ’29 led simulated interviews with patients to teach what questions needed to be asked, which were inappropriate, and how personal connection can lead to better outcomes.

“I want to show younger students that they can enjoy engineering,” said Pfister. “And I want them to learn that it’s not all about the final product, but also about the people you meet along the way.” 

At the Beacon Academy Engineering Camp at Valparaiso University, high school students showcase their creativity as one teen proudly displays a cardboard prosthetic hand in the workshop, while another observes from a table covered with tools.

In addition to being a growth opportunity for visiting high school students, the project was also a chance for Valpo students to take on mentorship roles, enhancing their own skills by teaching them to others. 

“We found that different people have different problems,” Best said. “We had to learn that the same advice doesn’t work for everyone.”

Other projects in this year’s Beacon Engineering Academy included an aerospace mission project, in which students learned about satellites and high-altitude mission design, and an AI smart bridge design project, where students were tasked with learning how to detect damage and hazardous conditions to infrastructure using AI and sensor systems. 

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