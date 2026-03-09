A Beacon’s Reflection | Taiya Girley ’26

Valparaiso University was my place of new beginnings. I wanted to establish myself, and develop who I would be later in life. When I got to campus, I knew I liked the arts, but I did not know what my future would be. I was originally an art major because I had always created art, but it was only in the middle of my first year at Valpo that everything fell into place for me.

During my first year, I took my first education class (School and Society), and I also took an art ideation class. Between those two classes, I had a huge epiphany: I did not just love creating art; I loved sharing my creations with others. I started picturing myself helping someone to discover their creativity; from there, I realized that being an art teacher was my calling.

At Valpo, the arts that I had practiced for years had new meaning. Although the experiences I had at Valpo did not begin my artistic journey, they certainly added depth to it. I learned about how the arts encompass movement, sounds, and colors.

The way I express myself through dance has grown. Joining two groups called Dance Ensemble and Soul of Sol (SOS) has allowed me to come together with other students, build a community, and perform as a team. Through the experience of dancing with my peers, I learned how to tell a story through movement instead of choreography; I was able to express my feelings through dance in ways that are sometimes difficult to say out loud. Dance often feels powerful and soulful; however, it can also feel like a memory (nostalgic). One of my greatest memories is the time I spent with my friends practicing for the SOS banquet, laughing between rehearsals, and repeating choreography until my friends and I could perform it as a group.

Music has also been a continuous source of inspiration for me. After playing the violin for over a dozen years, I have been able to experience music more deeply while playing in the symphony orchestra at Valpo. During certain moments when I have played in the orchestra, I have felt completely surrounded by sound, like nothing else existed, while being completely immersed in the music. It reminds me of being “in the zone,” that place where time ceases to exist because you are so completely focused on what you are doing at that moment. These moments of music can be peaceful and feel nostalgic.

Visual art has also been an outlet for my creativity. In my painting class, I learned new techniques while also having the freedom to experiment with my own ideas. That balance between learning and exploration allowed me to grow as an artist. My figure drawing class was equally meaningful. Studying the human form taught me to see the beauty in anatomy, movement, and subtle details. Many of these moments happened in the studio art room, which quickly became one of my favorite places on campus. Late nights working on projects, music playing quietly in the background, and the shared focus of everyone creating together made the space feel like a second home.

These experiences shaped the kind of teacher I hope to become. I aim to be the teacher who shows their students the beauty and power of art and encourages them to see the world differently. In the same way, I want to help my future students see the beauty of art in all its forms. Art is not limited to one medium; it can be movement, music, drawing, painting, or any form of expression that allows someone to share their voice.

Looking back, Valpo helped me realize that art is everywhere, in motion, in sound, and in color. Through these experiences, I didn’t just grow as an artist. I discovered the path I know I want to follow and the teacher I am going to become.

