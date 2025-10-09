Blazing a Trail in Bioengineering: Alexis Maxey ’26

By the time she started at Valpo, Alexis Maxey ’26 was already set on bringing science and innovation together through bioengineering. After graduating high school early, she jumped straight into healthcare work in the field of oral and maxillofacial surgery as an oral surgery assistant, and arrived at Valpo ready to blend her love for science, design, and patient care into one vibrant calling. Now a student majoring in bioengineering with a biomedical engineering track and a physics minor, she’s shaping her future in ways that reach far beyond the classroom.

Valpo’s College of Engineering gave Alexis both the challenge and the support she was looking for. With faculty mentors backing her, she launched into research on dental materials, using nanotechnology to improve fluoride treatments that fight sensitivity and strengthen teeth. Her work with high-tech imaging equipment, like the scanning electron microscope, has already proven that smarter designs can deliver stronger results at lower doses, which is a big win for both science and patients. Alexis’ drive to connect engineering with patient care shapes everything she pursues at Valpo: “I really want to have an impact on patient care, whether that’s through research or developing technologies or even becoming a dentist and implementing new technologies myself,” she explains. “My foundation with engineering at Valpo and my healthcare experience give me a unique perspective on how those innovations might come alive.”

That drive carried her into an internship at Therametric Technologies, a dental research company near her hometown. There, she split her time between the clinic and the lab, seeing firsthand how discoveries move from experiment to real-world application.

When Alexis noticed there was no dedicated space for biomedical engineers on Valpo’s campus, she built one. She founded Valpo’s chapter of the Biomedical Engineering Society (BMES), offering students a hub for networking, leadership, and professional growth. She also serves on the executive board for the Society of Women Engineers (SWE), while staying active in the Society of Physics Students, Omicron Delta Kappa, and the tennis club.

Alexis’ leadership has set the tone for future students, creating a community where engineers can collaborate, support one another, and imagine bold new possibilities. And her curiosity doesn’t stop at her major. She experiments with 3D modeling software, working toward printing a replica of her own skull from clinical scans. She sketches comics inspired by classic Marvel artists. She finds energy in combining technical knowledge with creative outlets – showing that science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and imagination go hand in hand. Her journey at Valpo has opened doors she never expected. Initially set on dental school, Alexis now sees how engineering and research can shape healthcare in broader ways. She’s preparing for graduate study, continuing her research, and taking every chance to grow as a leader. In Alexis’ words, “Being a Valpo student is more than taking classes and working towards getting a degree. It feels like I’m part of a community here. I get so many opportunities, whether they’re in leadership or socially, by being able to help other bioengineers get involved and meet people.”

For Alexis, Valpo has been more than a place to earn a degree. It’s where she’s testing ideas, building organizations, and finding her voice in science and engineering. Discover how Valpo’s STEM programs connect research, leadership, and community by visiting valpo.edu/college-of-engineering.