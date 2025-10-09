7 Tips For Writing a Strong College Scholarship Essay

In all the excitement that comes with applying to college – from selecting your major to buying your first piece of merch – there’s often a looming question in the background: How can I get scholarships to help me pay for my dream school?

Unlike loans (like those you’d receive from filling out your FAFSA form), scholarships don’t have to be paid back. It’s free money to help you with your college investment – which makes having a strong college scholarship essay especially crucial. It can feel overwhelming to write a scholarship essay that really resonates, but it’s a lot easier than it sounds. After all, no one is more qualified to tell your story than you!

Here are seven college scholarship essay tips to carry with you throughout your college application process:

1. Know Your Deadlines for Each Scholarship Essay

Whether you’re applying to a specific scholarship or many at once, you’ll want to make sure you have plenty of time to write your essay before the application window closes. A rushed essay isn’t always reflective of our best work!

Pro tip: Write each deadline down or add them to a planner or virtual calendar so they stay top of mind.

2. Read the Scholarship Essay Instructions Carefully

There’s nothing worse than finishing an essay and realizing that you didn’t really answer the prompt! Read the instructions thoroughly – and keep an eye out of any formatting requirements, like:

Font choice and size

A title, if applicable

How long the scholarship essay should be

3. Brainstorm How Your Essay Can Show the Real You

Your scholarship essay is a great opportunity to show your college who you really are. It personalizes your application and introduces yourself in a way that grades alone can’t quantify.

Dig deep and take time to consider how the prompt relates to your:

Personal journey (Why are you here? How did you get here?)

Central identity (Who are you?)

Career goals (Where are you going?)

Hopes for the future (What do you hope to accomplish?)

Pro tip: Try not to repeat facts readers will gain from your other application materials!

4. Start Your Scholarship Essay With a Clear Outline

Once you have your application deadlines written down, create an outline of what you want to say and when you’d like to say it. This way, you can include all essay requirements in a way that reads clearly.

Here’s an example:

Paragraph #1: Introduction

Paragraph #2: Talking Point 1

Paragraph #3: Talking Point 2

Paragraph #4: Talking Point 3

Paragraph #5: Conclusion

Each paragraph should flow smoothly into the next.

Pro tip: Wondering how to start your college essay? Try a thought-provoking question or personal story!

5. Tackle Your Essay One Point at a Time

Once you have your outline created, you can begin drafting your scholarship essay. If writing isn’t something that comes naturally to you, it can be helpful to write your essay piece by piece to avoid feeling overwhelmed.

6. Write Your Essay as if You Were Telling a Story

Emotional, authentic language can make your essay much more compelling. You don’t have to be exceptionally wordy to take your readers on a journey through your life or ideas – just be yourself, get creative, and let your voice shine through!

Don’t: “I visited Valpo in 2025 and decided I wanted to major in engineering.”

Do: “My dream of becoming a Beacon began in 2025, when I visited Valpo on Explore Engineering Day. After watching a faculty demonstration in the mechanics lab, I knew in my heart that engineering was the career for me. This scholarship will help me realize that dream!”

7. Revise Your Scholarship Essay Before Submitting

Even the most experienced writers make mistakes. Check for misspellings, grammar errors, and incomplete sentences before submitting. Even better: read your essay aloud, or ask a parent or teacher to review it for you!

Tell Your Story, Shape Your Future

College is an investment in your future, and having a strong scholarship essay can help you get there. Every student has a story worth telling; all you need to make yours shine is authenticity and a little planning.

At Valparaiso University, we’re with you every step of the way. From deciding on a major to hitting the registration button on your classes, your counselor is here to help. Explore more resources and discover how Valpo supports Beacons through scholarships, financial aid, work study programs, and more at valpo.edu/aid.