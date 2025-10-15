Exploring AI at Valpo | Empowering MBA Students as Ethical Leaders in AI

Today’s master of business administration (MBA) students will lead in a business landscape unlike anything the world has seen before. Artificial intelligence (AI) technology continues to gain momentum globally, and the decisions that business leaders make will shape the future. In Valparaiso University’s College of Business, a newly added course is equipping MBA students to navigate changes with AI technology while keeping ethics as their guiding light.

First introduced during the summer 2025 term, the Managing Emerging Technologies course in the MBA program explores a range of technologies that are transforming business operations – including generative AI, machine learning, and more. The course is taught by Professor Robert Wichlinski ’82, ’13 MALS, a Valpo alumnus with over 40 years of experience in the IT industry.

“What I want to do is broaden my students’ understanding of AI,” says Professor Wichlinski. “Not just its promise and its applicability – that’s certainly important, but I want to provide my students with the capacity to see the applicability of AI in a broader context.”

Professor Robert Wichlinski, ’82, ’13 MALS, lecturer in computing and information sciences, is teaching a newly added course in Valpo’s MBA program, Managing Emerging Technologies.

Professor Wichlinski also teaches courses in Valpo’s master’s program in information technology, including Ethics in Information Technology. With a master’s degree from Valpo in ethics, he brings a core focus on values and responsibility to his teaching approach.

“I’m preparing our MBA students for when they’re in the room with decision makers, because they will be,” he says. “This is incredibly powerful, incredibly important stuff. And I want my students to understand how AI works and the areas in which it’s applicable on an immediate basis – from a business perspective, from a technical perspective, and also from a moral and ethical perspective. If I do it right, they’ll learn about AI and business applications, and just as importantly, they’ll also develop the judgement to navigate them ethically.”

As the use of AI becomes more widespread, it’s increasingly important to educate business leaders about ethical decision-making in regard to new technologies. In a 2024 global survey by McKinsey & Company, 78% of respondents said their organizations now use AI in at least one part of the business – a significant increase from the year prior.

“Looking at developments in business, we want to give our MBA students opportunities to learn from experts and develop the skills and knowledge they’ll need to adapt and lead with emerging technologies like AI,” says Matt Luth, Ph.D., interim dean of the College of Business and associate professor of management. “Our program is designed to stay ahead of the curve, ensuring that students can immediately apply their knowledge in the professional world and make an impact from day one.”

The MBA students in the inaugural course this summer came from a range of professions – including security, engineering, and business operations. Jenna Raymond, M.A., ’25 MBA, is currently in the full-time, online MBA program while working as a senior manager in global security operations at a Fortune 100 company. She shared about how the course has shaped how she plans to approach AI and other technologies in the future.

“Moving forward, I will take with me the idea of evaluating new technologies thoughtfully, comprehensively, and for the greater good,” she says. “Professor Wichlinski provided the space to think critically and cautiously about the true value added from new technologies. There are obvious benefits of AI incorporation for many industries, however, it is critical to have transparent, robust, and ongoing conversations about the consequences of AI for both the immediate future and long-term impacts.”

A commitment to leading with integrity and creating a better world for all shines in the MBA curriculum, as well as a Valpo education overall – something that has left a lasting impact on Professor Wichlinski and that he’s passionate about sharing with students. Start your journey toward becoming a values-based business leader by exploring Valpo’s nationally ranked MBA program at valpo.edu/mba.