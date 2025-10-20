Valparaiso University Chapel of the Resurrection Granted Sacred Places Indiana Award

The Chapel of the Resurrection at Valparaiso University has been named a recipient of the Sacred Places Indiana award. The award comes with a $300,000 capital grant and $25,000 planning grant to support a redevelopment project for floor infrastructure renovation. This award is funded by the Lilly Endowment and administered through Indiana Landmarks.

“The footsteps of countless worshippers have graced the Chapel of the Resurrection since its dedication in 1959. Now, thanks to Sacred Places Indiana, many more generations will be able to follow in their footsteps,” said Brian Beckstrom, D.Min, M.Div., chief mission officer and associate vice president at Valparaiso University

Sacred Places Indiana’s mission is to assist historic houses of worship with repair needs, serving as advisor, cheerleader, and troubleshooter as the project gets underway. To learn more about the program, and about Indiana Landmarks as a whole, see their website here.

Photo by Jon L. Hendricks

The Chapel of the Resurrection was designed by Charles Edward Stade, the architect of several buildings on campus, including O.P. Kretzmann Hall, the Gellerson Center, the Neils Science Center and More. The chapel was first used for Opening Convocation on Sept. 14, 1958 and, on Nov. 16, 2021, the Chapel of the Resurrection was added to the National Register of Historic Places. For the past year, the Chapel has been at the center of the campus-wide Lutheran Centennial celebrations, which are set to wrap up during homecoming of 2025.

“This work is not only about maintaining a facility, it’s about safeguarding a space that embodies Valparaiso University’s mission and ensuring it continues to serve future generations at its highest standard,” said Jason Kutch, M.S., P.E., executive director of facilities at Valparaiso University. “The Chapel stands at the center of campus life spiritually, architecturally, and as a gathering place for our community. Proactively investing in its upkeep ensures the integrity and longevity of its systems and finishes, allowing us to prevent further deterioration and costly repairs in the future.”

The Chapel of the Resurrection was selected among over 50 applicants. Detailed plans for the project, including timeline and impact on Chapel operations, are still being developed, and will be made available at a later date. Learn more about the history of this Valpo icon here.