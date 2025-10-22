Valparaiso University and Harper College Enter Articulation Agreement

Valparaiso University and Harper College have signed an articulation agreement that provides a new pathway for future engineers to earn their bachelor’s degree. Signed on Sept. 10, 2025, the agreement guarantees acceptance into the Valparaiso University College of Engineering for students that earn their Associates in Engineering Science (AES) at Harper College, provided they meet all other eligibility requirements.

“This agreement represents an amazing opportunity for future engineers, and for our institutes,” said Eric Johnson, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “Valparaiso University’s engineering program is recognized as one of the top in the nation, and helping as many students as possible to benefit from our expert faculty is a core part of our mission.”

In addition to earning their AES, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale, and must apply during their second year at Harper College to start the following fall semester at Valpo. Upon transfer, Harper College students participating in the program will be equally eligible for all scholarships and financial aid made available to traditional Valpo students as they complete their Bachelor of Science degree.

Students from Harper College transferring into the College of Engineering at Valparaiso University would be able to pursue degrees in civil, computer, mechanical and electrical engineering, and they will be able to take advantage of incredible opportunities for both hands-on experience and meaningful collaboration with other departments. These include the University’s satellite team, who are putting their classroom knowledge to work designing real space technology, and the GoBabyGo project done in conjunction with the College of Nursing and Health Professions, which combines health care and engineering to better the lives of children.

“We’re very excited to partner with Harper College in creating a seamless pathway for engineering students to continue their academic journey at Valparaiso University,” said Doug Tougaw, Ph.D., P.E., dean of engineering at Valparaiso University. “Harper engineering students who transfer to Valpo will find a dynamic, hands-on learning environment that emphasizes both technical excellence and real-world impact. Working with our dedicated faculty in state-of-the-art facilities, these students will be well-prepared to become innovative engineers and ethical leaders in their fields.”

These opportunities, and the overall articulation agreement, are examples of Valparaiso University’s dedication to learning, service, and leadership as outlined in the five-year plan Uplift Valpo: Our Beacon for the Journey Forward. To learn more about the opportunities for future engineers at Valpo, visit valpo.edu/college-of-engineering/.