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Darron Farha Concludes Service as Inaugural General Counsel at Valparaiso University

A modern building with tall stained glass windows, surrounded by green lawns and walkways at sunset, stands near the Resurrection Labyrinth on the Valparaiso University campus.

Following seventeen years of leadership, Darron Farha has concluded his service as Vice President and General Counsel of Valparaiso University.

Since his arrival in 2009, Farha contributed during a season of significant change and opportunity throughout the landscape of higher education. As the first General Counsel of Valparaiso University, he helped guide the institution through numerous complex and consequential matters, seeking to approach his responsibilities with professionalism and a steadfast commitment to the best interests of our mission and values.

In addition to serving as a member of the President’s Cabinet and President’s Council, Farha also served as Secretary to The Lutheran University Association (d/b/a Valparaiso University) Board of Directors, helping to support institutional governance, policy development, and key decisions that impact the future of Valparaiso University. Throughout his tenure he also provided leadership and counsel across multiple areas, including Human Resources, Information Technology, and the Valparaiso University Police Department.

“On behalf of our Valparaiso University campus community, I wish to extend my personal appreciation to Darron Farha for his years of dedicated service”, shared Rev. Brian Konkol, Ph.D., President of Valparaiso University. “I am holding Darron and his loved ones in my prayers during this important time of personal and professional transition, and I look forward to witnessing all he will do throughout his next chapter of life and learning.”

For those with questions and feedback related to the Office of General Counsel or any legal matters related to Valparaiso University, please contact the Office of the President at president@valpo.edu or 219.464.5115.

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A group of seven people, including International Alumni, smiling and posing together in a classroom in front of a chalkboard at Valparaiso University.

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