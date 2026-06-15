Called to Lead, Committed to Serve: Valpo Honors Graduate Student Excellence

Each spring, Valparaiso University’s graduate student community gathers for a moment of reflection: the Graduate Studies End-of-Year Celebration and Awards Reception. This annual celebration serves as an opportunity to recognize not only academic achievement, but also the leadership and service that define the Valpo experience.

For Stefanie Heinrich, Ph.D., assistant provost of graduate and online education, the milestone represents something deeper than recognition alone. “This celebration is about honoring the ways our graduate students live out Valpo’s values every day,” she shares. “They are not only advancing in their fields — they are leading with purpose, serving their communities, and making a meaningful impact in the world.”

On May 4, 2026, Valpo graduate students, faculty, and staff came together in the Mueller Hall Refectory for this special event, honoring graduating students, welcoming new members into the Athenaeum – a Valpo honor society that recognizes the scholarly, creative, and intellectual pursuits of graduate students – and highlighting a select group of individuals whose impact extends beyond the classroom.

At the heart of the celebration is the Graduate Student Leadership and Service Award, recognizing graduate students who turn Valpo’s values into action. The award recognizes up to three graduating students each year who have made sustained, meaningful contributions to others during their time at Valpo.

Recipients are selected not only for academic excellence, but for how they embody the University’s mission through leadership, service, and a commitment to improving their communities. Candidates must be in good academic standing and demonstrate impactful leadership through scholarly work, professional engagement, volunteerism, or public service during their graduate careers.

The award intentionally shines a light on graduate students whose efforts might otherwise go unseen — those who lead quietly, serve consistently, and create lasting change. In doing so, the award reflects a broader truth about graduate education at Valpo: it is not only about advancing knowledge, but about shaping leaders prepared to make a difference.

This year’s recipients, representing the master of healthcare administration (MHA) and doctor of nursing practice (DNP) programs, demonstrate the many ways leadership can take shape across disciplines, professions, and communities.

Samantha (Sam) Warren ‘25, ‘26 MHA

Master of Healthcare Administration

For Sam, leadership is grounded in growth, teamwork, and a commitment to impact.

“Being part of the Valpo family for the last five years has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Sam says. “I feel honored to receive this award and to have made even the slightest impact on the campus community, as I know it has given so much to me.”

A standout student with a 4.0 GPA, Sam balanced the demands of graduate study while completing her career as a Division I student-athlete on Valpo’s volleyball team. Her graduate experience also included hands-on work in a hospital operating room department, supporting accreditation efforts, and launching her professional career with Stryker – one of the world’s leading medical technology companies

“The MHA program is extremely comprehensive and has been crucial in terms of my professional development,” she shares. “It’s prepared me to succeed as a leader of self and others.”

Sam currently works as an OnSite specialist with Stryker, striving each day to make an impact for patients through advanced medical technology. Her journey reflects a leadership style rooted in discipline, collaboration, and gratitude, qualities she credits to the support of the professors, classmates, coaches, and teammates at Valpo who have helped shape her experience.

Olivia Czerwonka ‘23, ‘26 DNP, RN

Doctor of Nursing Practice

For Olivia, leadership is grounded in discipline, compassion, and a drive to make a difference.

A former Division I student-athlete on Valpo’s tennis team, Olivia brought the same focus and resilience that earned her recognition on the court — including Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Player of the Year honors — into her academic and clinical work.

“My experience in Valpo’s DNP program has been both challenging and rewarding,” Olivia says. “It’s helped me grow not only as a clinician but also as a confident provider.”

After graduating magna cum laude from Valpo’s nursing program, Olivia continued her journey in the DNP program while also serving others through clinical work in pediatric oncology and behavioral health settings. Her commitment to advancing care extends beyond practice; her scholarly work has been recognized at the professional level, including an invitation to present her evidence-based project at a regional conference.

“The program has shaped me into a strong leader by showing me that true leadership is grounded in service, compassion, and advocacy,” Olivia shares. “Receiving the Graduate Student Leadership and Service Award is especially meaningful because it reflects the values that have guided my journey in nursing and reinforces my commitment to making a lasting difference in the lives of others.”

Olivia’s work reflects a deep dedication to improving healthcare systems and supporting vulnerable populations — an approach to leadership that centers both expertise and empathy.

Elizabeth McFalls ’23, ’26 DNP

Doctor of Nursing Practice

Elizabeth’s path to leadership is rooted in resilience, service, and a commitment to lifelong learning.

After building 15 years of hands-on healthcare experience, she made the decision to return to school as a mother of three, eventually earning top honors in Valpo’s accelerated nursing program before continuing into the DNP program.

“In the undergraduate accelerated nursing program, each challenge I faced was met with knowledgeable, compassionate staff and program directors who welcomed constructive feedback,” Elizabeth says. “Their forward-thinking, positive outlook helped me see challenges as opportunities.”

In addition to her doctoral studies, Elizabeth serves as a clinical adjunct instructor, mentoring undergraduate nursing students and helping them connect classroom learning to real-world care. Her leadership also extends into her community, where she serves as vice president of her local school board and contributes to policy and wellness initiatives.

“Valparaiso University’s College of Nursing and Health Professions taught me life lessons in advocating for accountability and proposing solutions to problems within my community,” she added. “Earning the Graduate Student Leadership and Service Award is an honor, and I will continue to pursue kindness to show those around me the impact that positive leadership can have on our world.”

Read more about Elizabeth’s Valpo journey at bit.ly/valpoelizabethmcfalls.

This year’s Graduate Student Leadership and Service Award recipients and Athenaeum Honor Society inductees reflect what graduate education at Valpo is designed to be. Their achievements demonstrate that leadership is not defined by title alone, but by the willingness to serve, to advocate, and to create positive change wherever they go.

Learn more about graduate studies at Valpo at valpo.edu/graduate-studies.