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Valpo Stories

More Students Choosing Valpo: Undergraduate Enrollment Deposits Increase for First Time in Ten Years

Valparaiso University is experiencing strong enrollment momentum moving into the fall 2026 semester as more students and families choose the university to pursue their educational journeys.

As of June 12, the University’s undergraduate deposits for students beginning their studies in fall 2026 have reached 674 students, a 5% increase over last year’s final total of 639, and the incoming first-year class is also tracking 10% ahead of last year’s final enrollment. These increases reflect the first year-over-year new student deposit increases in ten years.

This momentum extends throughout the full enrollment cycle. Undergraduate application volume has increased 23% compared to last year, while admits are up 31%.

“These results reflect growing confidence in the value of a Valparaiso University education,” said LeAnn Hughes, senior vice president for enrollment and marketing. “Students and families are recognizing what makes Valpo distinctive: academic excellence, personalized support, meaningful career preparation and character formation, and a community dedicated to helping students discover their purpose and achieve their goals.”

The value of a degree from Valpo is further evidenced by the University’s overall outcome rate of 98.1%, meaning recent alumni were employed or enrolled in graduate school within nine months of graduation as compared to the national average of 86%.

The enrollment growth comes at a time when colleges and universities across the nation face increasing competition for students. Valpo’s success reflects strong interest from prospective students and families seeking an education that combines rigorous academics, personal growth, hands-on learning, leadership development, and a supportive campus community.

“This is an exciting and encouraging moment for Valparaiso University,” Hughes added. “These results demonstrate that students and families believe in our mission and recognize the transformative value of a Valpo education. This progress is the direct result of our dedicated faculty and staff, the strength of our academic programs, and the exceptional opportunities available to our students.”

The University’s enrollment team has worked diligently throughout the year to connect with prospective students through campus visits, recruitment events, personalized outreach, and one-on-one guidance throughout the college search process.

The encouraging enrollment trends also extend to graduate programs, where fall graduate deposits have increased year over year, reflecting continued interest in Valparaiso University’s advanced degree offerings.

As the University looks ahead to the start of the academic year, these results underscore a clear message: students and families continue to see the value of a Valpo education and the opportunities it creates for academic, professional, and personal success.

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A group of 20 people smiling Valpo graduate studies students pose together in a well-lit indoor setting against a plain background, celebrating graduate Honors and their commitment to lead and serve.

Called to Lead, Committed to Serve: Valpo Honors Graduate Student Excellence

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