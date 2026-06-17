From Community College to Community Impact: Aria Davis Finds Purpose at Valpo

Aria Davis ’27, a business analytics major at Valparaiso University, has had anything but the typical higher education journey. What began as a project to keep in touch with loved ones during a historic pandemic led to the pursuit of entrepreneurial education, and finally to serving the Northwest Indiana community with Valparaiso University and the Calling and Purpose in Society Fellowship program (CAPS).

A native of Gary, Indiana, Davis’ journey began with her being stuck at home during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Eager for a way to keep in touch with friends and family outside the house, she began sending out hand painted greeting cards. After a friend suggested she sell custom cards she launched her own business — Jolie Paperie Studio — in 2021, shortly before she began formally studying entrepreneurship at Ivy Tech Community College in August 2022.

Davis excelled in her studies enough that she qualified for the Ivy Tech Northwest Chancellor’s Scholarship, allowing her to continue her studies at Valparaiso University with substantial assistance. Recognizing the opportunity to push her knowledge to the next level, Davis decided to join the Valpo community.

Now, in the summer after her first semester, Davis has taken an internship position with the Shirley Heinze Land Trust through Valparaiso University’s CAPS program. CAPS’ goal is to reimagine internships as formative experiences grounded in purpose, reflection, and community.

“I was aware of Valpo’s commitment to leadership and service, but to see it applied in a program like this, where they focus on integrating those qualities into a professional experience, was really an awesome thing,” Davis said.

Davis is serving both marketing and research efforts at Shirley Heinze, helping to develop the organization’s communication strategy and promote events while researching new funding opportunities for advancement purposes.

Joining CAPS and learning from the professors and staff members at Valpo has helped Davis find a new purpose: serving her community, whether that be through nonprofit work after graduation or joining a community-focused organization. And Davis has had an immense impression on those who interacted with her in return.

“Aria is a truly impressive young woman. Behind her serene and mild mannered demeanor is a mind constantly working,” said Candy Weber, senior charitable giving officer at Valpo, who has met Aria several times to share professional experience. “I can think of no better representative of Valpo.”