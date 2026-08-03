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Valpo Stories

Explore Valparaiso University Like Never Before with the Valpo FutureQuest Video Game Experience

Pixel art image: The “Valpo FutureQuest” game start screen features the Valparaiso University logo and a flaming torch, inviting players into an immersive video game experience rooted in Valparaiso University’s vibrant spirit.

Explore Valparaiso University’s campus, see iconic landmarks, and interact with avatars of the people who make the student experience special with the browser-based, open-world video game Valpo FutureQuest. Development of a custom video game was a year-long, collaborative effort between numerous departments and individuals, including admission, the career center, Aysegul Yayimli, Ph.D., professor of computing and information sciences, Martin Buinicki, Ph.D., writer in residence, and many more. 

This unique enrollment-related tool takes students on a journey to find their strengths, discover their interests, and uncover campus traditions in a fun and immersive environment. Valpo FutureQuest utilizes questions from the O*Net Interest Profiler — a nationally recognized self-assessment career exploration tool that helps users discover the types of work activities they are most likely to find rewarding. By the end of the game, players are assigned an archetype based on their interests meant to guide their academic and career goals. 

Students, including Ethan Mohr ’28, who created much of the in-game soundtrack, also played a significant role in ensuring that the project idea became a reality. The programming and software development served as the capstone project for recent computer science graduate Mason Tulacz ’26, now an IT support professional and developer for Boss Industries in LaPorte, IN.

A Valparaiso University student presents a research poster to three people in a university hallway, showcasing their findings as part of the Valpo FutureQuest program.

The game gives prospective students the opportunity to explore an 8-bit version of Valpo’s campus to learn about the student experience in a retro, interactive video game environment. Players have the opportunity to meet Valpo-inspired characters and answer a series of questions designed to help identify the potential career path and corresponding academic programs that best align with their goals and interests.

Similar to classic Nintendo Entertainment System titles The Legend of Zelda or Final Fantasy, players will find items, take on side-quests, and explore as much of campus as they want on their journey to discover what Valpo has to offer. At the end, players are automatically redirected to a page on valpo.edu relevant to where they are in the college admission process. 

Projects like Valpo FutureQuest also provide current students with unique experiences that enhance their academic journey.  “At Valpo, we’re committed to giving students hands-on experience throughout their time here,” Professor Buinicki said. “Alongside their coursework, Valpo students graduate with completed projects, like Valpo FutureQuest, that utilize their skills and prepare them for relevant work experience.”

Pixel art campus with several buildings, trees, walking paths, and a few small people scattered around—capturing the vibrant spirit of Valparaiso University in the style of a classic video game experience reminiscent of Valpo FutureQuest.

“Having the work pay off has been great,” Tulacz said. “This project has helped me with my project management skills. As I begin my career, it will really remind me that, wherever a project starts and whatever iteration you may be at, if you keep at it, something beautiful will come together.” 

While the primary audience for the game is prospective undergraduate students, alumni, community members, and the public are also encouraged to dive into the virtual Valpo game environment.

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Smiling woman, Lauren Bartlett, holding a certificate and wearing a medal, stands outside a building with beige columns, proudly celebrating her M.S. achievement.

Follow the Beacon | Lauren Bartlett ‘23, ‘25 M.S.

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