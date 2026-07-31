Follow the Beacon | Lauren Bartlett ‘23, ‘25 M.S.

Finding Community, Purpose, and Passion at Valpo

For Lauren Bartlett ’23, ’25 M.S., choosing Valpo started with a Google search and quickly became something much bigger. “I knew I wanted to work in healthcare,” she said. “I started searching for physician assistant programs near me, and Valpo stood out because of its direct admit master of science in physician assistant studies (MSPA) program.” Originally from a small town in Illinois, Lauren was drawn not only to Valpo’s highly respected physician assistant program but also to the sense of community she felt when she visited campus. “I visited Valpo four different times before committing,” she said. “Every time I came back, people remembered me and were genuinely excited to see me again. That feeling really stayed with me.”

At Valpo, Lauren majored in health science while preparing for the physician assistant program. She was also one of only a few students in her class balancing the rigor of the PA program with membership in Christ College — The Honors College. “Christ College was one of the most meaningful parts of my education,” Lauren said. “It challenged me to think deeply about what it means to live a good life and be a good person. It gave me a completely different perspective outside of healthcare.”

Outside the classroom, Lauren immersed herself in campus life. She was heavily involved in Kappa Kappa Gamma, served in multiple leadership roles, worked as a chemistry tutor and teaching assistant, refereed intramural sports, supervised the ARC, and even worked as the official scorer for Valpo volleyball games. “I love staying busy,” she said. “Being involved in so many different things taught me responsibility, time management, and how to connect with all kinds of people. At Valpo, because it’s a smaller university, you really have the opportunity to be seen, to lead, and to build meaningful relationships.” Those relationships remain one of the most important parts of Lauren’s Valpo experience. “All of my closest friends came from Valpo,” she said. “I’m still in touch with professors, mentors, and friends who continue to support me even now.”

Today, Lauren lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she works as an internal medicine physician assistant at Froedtert Hospital at the Medical College of Wisconsin. The hospital is a Level 1 trauma center and one of the region’s leading healthcare institutions. In her role, Lauren works primarily with hospitalized patients during overnight shifts, helping admit and care for patients during some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives. “I really value being able to care for people when they’re scared or uncertain,” she said. “Sometimes I’m one of the first people they meet when they come into the hospital, and I get to tell them, ‘We’re going to take good care of you.’ That’s something I never take for granted.”

Lauren’s passion for healthcare extends beyond patient care. She also hopes to become more involved in healthcare advocacy, community outreach, and physician assistant legislation in the future. “I’m really interested in improving access to healthcare and helping people better understand their health,” she said. “I’d love to work with community outreach programs or free clinics someday.”

Though she is still early in her career, Lauren already sees the lasting impact Valpo had on her life and vocation. “When I think about Valpo, I think about belonging,” she said. “It’s a place where people genuinely care about your success and want you to grow. Even now, after graduation, I still feel supported by the people I met there.”

That sense of connection is why Lauren continues to stay involved as an alumna, volunteering with Valpo’s Be A Guide program and writing handwritten notes to admitted students considering the University. “I know how important it is to feel welcomed and encouraged,” she said. “That’s what Valpo gave me, and I want other students to experience that too.”

Looking back, Lauren says it’s impossible to narrow her best Valpo memory down to just one moment. “It wasn’t one big thing,” she said. “It was all the small moments together; the friendships, the late nights studying, intramural games, living with my best friends, conversations with professors, and opportunities to grow. That’s what made Valpo so meaningful to me.”