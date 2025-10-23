Fulbright Scholars Bring Hope, Perspective, and Prestige to Valpo’s Campus

Imagine going about your day – working, studying, enjoying a meal with family – when a life-changing email suddenly appears in your inbox. For graduate students Shifo Mamadatoeva ’27 M.A., and Victor Kibet ’27 MSIT, this is where their Valpo experience began: being accepted into the prestigious Fulbright Scholar Program.

The Fulbright Program is one of the most respected international exchange initiatives in the world, bringing students, researchers, and professionals from different countries together to learn from one another and contribute to greater cross-cultural understanding. It’s also extremely competitive. “It was an unforgettable moment – equal parts joy, disbelief, and gratitude,” Shifo recalls, thinking back to the moment she realized she was accepted into the program. “Hearing the news felt like a dream come true and an exciting new chapter ahead. At the same time, it marked a big transition in my life.”

Before coming to Valpo from Tajikistan, Shifo first graduated from the American University of Central Asia (AUCA) about 10 years ago with her bachelor’s degree in psychology. She was then deeply engaged in her work with the International Committee of the Red Cross, where she coordinated psychosocial support programs for women and children repatriated from conflict zones to several countries across Central Asia, as well as supporting people affected by conflict in Georgia and Ukraine. It was a role she truly loved, as well as the crux of her decision to pursue deeper training in mental health counseling. “I met individuals who had lost loved ones, homes, and even a sense of identity, but who still carried remarkable strength and resilience. I realized that beyond humanitarian aid, what people often needed most was a safe space to be heard and supported emotionally,” Shifo explains. “I see the Fulbright Program as a bridge between experience and education – a way to connect global best practices with the realities of my own country. Being part of this community reminds me every day that education is one of the most powerful ways to create lasting change.”

It was not an easy shift back into academia, but Shifo’s life experiences and strong liberal arts education helped her feel prepared to enter this next chapter. “Growing up in a society still recovering from the aftermath of civil war, I often witnessed unspoken pain – families coping with loss, silence around trauma, and the stigma surrounding mental illness… This field helps me not just to understand the human mind, but to help people heal and rebuild their lives with dignity and hope,” she shares. Now, in Valpo’s clinical mental health counseling program, she’s been able to expand on that same commitment to mental health advocacy and trauma-informed care.

Of all the universities in partnership with the Fulbright Program, Shifo found herself drawn to Valpo for two specific reasons: the campus’ sense of community and openness to different perspectives, and the balance between academic rigor and personal growth in our program. “Valpo stood out because of its balance of strong academics, practical experience, and a genuinely supportive learning environment. What I appreciate most is how the program values cultural understanding, ethical practice, and real human connection – things that matter deeply to me,” Shifo explains. The program doesn’t just teach theory; it encourages reflection, practice, and true engagement – with a rare level of care and mentorship from faculty, like Associate Professor of Psychology Suzy Wise, Ph.D. “Having a professor who believes in you and creates space for authentic growth makes Valpo feel not just like a place to study, but a place to belong. Having a professor who genuinely cares about your growth both academically and personally makes Valpo feel like more than just a university – it feels like a community that helps you thrive.”

After graduation, Shifo plans to return to Tajikistan and continue to strengthen mental health care systems there. “For me, counseling isn’t just a career; it’s part of a larger commitment to strengthening mental health care in my country,” she says. “My goal is to establish a trauma-focused counseling center and work toward integrating mental health services into the primary healthcare system, so that support is accessible to anyone who needs it – especially in rural and underserved areas.”

Just as Shifo’s decision to choose Valpo took root in her desire to grow personally and professionally, fellow Fulbright Scholar Victor was drawn to our campus by his faith and aspirations for the future. He had learned about the Fulbright Program by happenstance while scrolling on social media – a small moment that would shortly after have a resounding impact on his next journey. “It’s a miracle,” Victor says, looking back at the day he read his acceptance letter. The moment was indescribable. “There are so many qualified people applying to these programs. I didn’t believe it at first… I didn’t tell anyone until the next day because I was too excited. It’s not always that you get this lucky to have such a big opportunity.”

Presented with a list of Fulbright-recommended institutions, Valpo caught Victor’s eye. “I was raised in a Christian community. My family has always encouraged me to be a good Christian individual. The University’s history [in faith] was a big pointer for me,” he says. Faith life, a small suburban community, and access to a strong master of science in information technology program (MSIT) sealed the deal for his future as a Beacon.

After graduating from his undergraduate graphic design program in Eldoret, Kenya, in 2018, Victor began working in the field back in his hometown of Nairobi. There, while teaching local children about computers, Victor observed how far technology had come – and how legislation was struggling keep up. “I would love to help create policies pertaining to IT back home. There’s not a lot of legislation surrounding this field. In the long term, that’s what I want to focus on – especially when it comes to artificial intelligence. AI is starting to be used a lot and you sometimes can’t tell what is real, especially on social media. There are so many gray areas with this technology and in the field of IT in general that I would like to help build legislation for.”

Already, Victor has gotten to dive head first into these increasingly important topics – from IT fundamentals to ethical application. When it comes to the more technical applications of IT, Victor encourages others interested in the field that it only gets easier – and to not limit themselves. “Information technology really has so many opportunities. There’s software development, targeted marketing, cybersecurity, networking… You can really never go wrong with IT,” he says. “The only thing you need to do is be intentional about what you want to do. And if you’re not sure what career you’d like to be in, IT can help you explore that because you could never run out of things to try.”

From teaching IT to network security to policy, Victor plans to try it all. After graduation, he’ll be looking toward a doctorate program where his research can help communities all over the world to better navigate rapid technological advancements.

While Shifo and Victor are both far from home, both are shining bright here on our campus. “From the very beginning, I’ve felt deeply supported at Valpo… The faculty and staff have been incredibly welcoming and understanding, and the Office of International Programs has been a constant source of guidance,” Shifo adds. She specifically mentions her fellowship with Fulbright Scholar Aleksandra Jevtic ’26, M.A., who has been at Valpo since last year and became both a trusted friend and mentor. “I truly feel that I’m surrounded by people who want me to succeed and who celebrate every small milestone along the way.”

Victor echoes that sentiment, supported by peers and making new friends in his classes and on the Social Action Leadership Team (SALT). “It’s really not too different. It’s not a different universe. A lot of what I see here is relatable. It’s just a different environment,” he says. “There’s a lot I don’t know, and I’m open to learning and experiencing everything that life as a student in the U.S. has to offer.” On his checklist: Hiking at the Indiana Dunes National Park, joining Valpo Robotics, and – soon to come – seeing snow for the first time.

