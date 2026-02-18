Leading with Heart: Valpo’s New President Leaps into Campus Life

Rev. Brian Konkol begins by living in residence halls, rotating office spaces, building relationships across campus and community, and embracing Valpo’s “roots and reach”.

On a brisk winter morning, Rev. Brian Konkol does what most university presidents do not do: he bundles up, steps outside his residence hall, and walks across campus right alongside students. Just a warm coat, steady pace, enthusiastic smile, and an eagerness to live and love the Valpo experience as fully as possible.

Fortunately, Rev. Konkol is no stranger to winters. Born and raised in Wisconsin, and coming to Valpo from Syracuse University, he arrived prepared not only for snowy treks across campus, but also to bring what his former colleagues said he would bring in abundance: his energy and his heart.

Rev. Konkol began his tenure as Valparaiso University’s 20th president on Jan. 1, 2026, and from his first moments on the job, it was clear he wasn’t planning to ease into the role.

On New Year’s Day, he sent a message to the campus community not simply to introduce himself, but to set the tone for what he hopes this next chapter will be.

“There is much to love about Valparaiso University,” Rev. Konkol said in a message sent to campus at 12:01 a.m. “And as we begin this new chapter today and together, I ask that we all be led by the power and possibility of such love.”

Throughout his first weeks, Rev. Konkol has made it his mission to get to know Valpo from various perspectives, not only through reports and formal introductions, but through genuine conversations, shared spaces, and everyday moments.

Because for him, leadership starts with something simple: showing up and listening.

Living the Campus Life One Residence Hall at a Time

Many students begin their Valpo journey by moving into a residence hall. Rev. Konkol decided he would too.

For the first semester of his presidency, he is living in student housing, changing residence halls each week so he can experience the variety of campus living spaces firsthand. As his family finishes the academic year back in Syracuse, Konkol plans to move into a permanent campus residence in Valpo later this Spring.

It’s an uncommon approach, and one that has already sparked conversation, curiosity, and more than a few double-takes in dorm hallways.

But for Rev. Konkol, it’s not about novelty. It’s about proximity. It’s about understanding student life not from a distance, but from within the rhythm of campus: the late-night studying, the early alarms, the dining halls, and the little moments that make Valpo feel like home.

Faith at the Center

At Valpo, the Chapel of the Resurrection sits at the heart of campus, not just physically, but spiritually and historically. The daily Chapel Break invites students, faculty, and staff to pause together, reconnect, and reflect on the University’s Lutheran roots.

On the first day of classes, those gathered heard the story of the Archangel Gabriel announcing to Mary that she would bear Jesus, and they also found Rev. Konkol ready to speak, not only as the University’s president, but as a leader grounded in faith.

“Today and together we receive a promise and an invitation when we’re told that nothing will be impossible with God,” Rev. Konkol said. “Today and together we have received an invitation to act as those who believe it to be true, and today and together we too are being stirred to turn our moments of opportunity into moments of possibility.”

Through his commitment to deepening the roots and expanding the reach of Valpo’s Lutheran mission and identity, Rev. Konkol’s message has been clear: Valpo’s mission is not simply something to protect or preserve. It is something to live and love by celebrating it and sharing it.

Yes, That’s the President in the Student Section (and Yes, He’s Wearing a Bow Tie)

If you’ve been to a Beacons basketball game recently, you may have noticed something unexpected in the student section: a man in a bow tie cheering with unmistakable enthusiasm — it’s Rev. Konkol.

And it’s quickly becoming a familiar sight.

From men’s and women’s basketball to swimming and tennis, Rev. Konkol has been showing up across campus to support students in all their talents. He has celebrated Valpo Athletics traditions, including recognizing the newest inductees into the Athletics Hall of Fame and attending the letter jacket ceremony, honoring student-athletes past and present.

His support doesn’t stop at athletics.

As a lifelong strong supporter of music and the arts, Rev. Konkol attended his first Christmas at Valpo concert during the very week of his presidential announcement, and has also attended music recitals, dance ensembles, and numerous student organization events. In the weeks ahead he is planning to attend a wide variety of programs and services involving students, faculty, and staff, all of which applaud the gifts of the Valpo campus community.

Momentum, Shared Governance, and a President on the Move

Rev. Konkol formally introduced himself to Valpo’s faculty at the Jan. 21 Faculty Senate meeting, where he shared both his enthusiasm and his vision for the University’s future. At the meeting, the Faculty Senate also passed a resolution of support, signaling confidence in his leadership and a shared commitment to Valpo’s path forward.

He summed that path forward up in one word: momentum.

“We need to build momentum by ensuring each and every faculty and staff member is valued,” Rev. Konkol said, “and also by strengthening academic excellence, faculty scholarship and teaching; enhancing student life both inside and outside the classroom, and by modeling the type of world we wish to live within, rather than mirroring the type of world we do live within.”

He also emphasized a core Valpo value: shared governance.

“One of the ways we do this is by showing the world the best relationship possible between president and faculty,” he said, “to prove that shared governance and academic freedom does and must work.”

And, in true Rev. Konkol fashion, he didn’t stop at words.

Mirroring his rotating residence halls, Rev. Konkol has also been rotating his workspace, moving his office each week to a different building on campus. Similar to the double-takes received from those who unexpectedly see the president in a dorm, faculty and staff have reported their surprise and excitement to witness their new president in their office space. Rev. Konkol will eventually settle-in to Kretzmann Hall later in the Spring Semester, and has shared his desire to continue to find ways to be accessible throughout the campus community.

Alongside Alumni and in the Community

In addition to his time on campus, Rev. Konkol has also been meeting with local leaders, including Valpo Mayor Jon Costas, and has also engaged with Valpo alumni around the country.

From his first moments as president, Rev. Konkol celebrated the spirit and soul of the Valpo campus community and alumni, as he shared in his January 1st message, “I have heard about your love for our profound sense of community, where faculty and staff know students by name, and not merely by number. I have heard about your love for the roots and reach of the Lutheran tradition, and our commitment to scholarship, freedom, and faith… Perhaps most of all, I have heard about your genuine love for each other, the courage required when you give of yourselves for the sake of each other, and your astonishing ability to make the world a better place with each other.”

In the weeks ahead Valpo will be announcing alumni events in various locations around the country, to provide an opportunity for Rev. Konkol to listen, learn, and share his vision for the future. He is also attending area events, including his recent participation at the Northwest Indiana Forum Regional Economic Development Organization’s annual meeting. At a time when Northwest Indiana is experiencing tremendous growth and opportunity, Rev. Konkol has expressed enthusiasm for how the campus and surrounding community can grow together.

A New Chapter, Lived ‘Today and Together’

Rev. Brian Konkol’s first weeks at Valparaiso University have been marked by movement across campus sidewalks, into residence halls, through campus events, faculty conversations, and community traditions.

But the deeper story is not how quickly he’s been everywhere. It’s why.

Rev. Konkol returns to a theme that is quickly becoming his signature at Valpo: “We Build Lives for Good”.

A president who accompanies students.

A Lutheran minister who puts faith into action with energy and optimism.

A leader who listens actively and loves openly.

A newcomer who’s already finding ways to make Valpo feel even more like Valpo.

As Rev. Konkol continues to get to know the Valpo community, he welcomes opportunities to engage throughout Valparaiso, across the Northwest Indiana region, and throughout the country. To submit an event for possible attendance, please visit valpo.edu/president.