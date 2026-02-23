Valparaiso University’s College of Nursing and Health Professions Joins American College of Healthcare Executives

Valparaiso University’s College of Nursing and Health Professions (CoNHP) has recently joined the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), a national organization that connects thousands of students and working leaders in the healthcare industry and lets them stay ahead of the curve when it comes to how the field is evolving. As part of the University’s membership, ACHE will help let potential new students discover Valpo’s master in healthcare administration and bachelor in healthcare leadership programs.

“We have students that know about our nursing, occupational therapy and physician assistant professions, but I think people forget we help the back of house.” said Phrosini Samis-Smith DHEd, MSSA, MSCEP, assistant dean of health professions. “This solidifies the importance of those two degrees, and their place in the continuum of care.”

The mission of ACHE is to advance leaders and the field of healthcare leadership excellence through research and education, and shared resources. Their annual Congress on Healthcare Leadership gathers over 7,000 professionals to discuss groundbreaking research, thought leadership, policy updates, and more. In its over 90 years on the healthcare scene, ACHE has become the professional home to more than 51,000 healthcare executives ready to share what they’ve learned.

Northwest Indiana, and the country as a whole, are in need of qualified, educated healthcare leaders ready to step up to today’s challenges. That means producing new graduates with the skills necessary to take charge as well as equipping current professionals with the knowledge necessary to step into leadership roles. ACHE membership is just one way Valpo’s CoNHP is helping ensure the future of health care is in capable hands.

“We’re working on a survey for healthcare administration,” Professor Samis-Smith said. “What we’re trying to do is see what local organizations need in their people, and then trying to partner with them based on what we offer.”

Read more about how alumni of the CoNHP leadership programs are impacting the industry here.