 Skip to main content
AI Assistant
Apply
Visit
Give

Latest From Valpo

Valparaiso University sign with emblem and flame, set against a blue sky with some clouds, highlighting the university’s excellence that draws national attention.
Recognized for Excellence: How Valparaiso University is Getting National Attention
A man teaches a computer class at Valparaiso University, standing in front of monitors and a large screen in a bright classroom focused on the AI Practitioner Certificate.
Valparaiso University to Launch AI Practitioner Certificate
Two young men work on a tech project at a Valparaiso University lab table, one using a laptop and the other assembling a device created with 3D printing.
Valparaiso University Engineers Cut Time and Waste Exploring Alternative 3D Printing Method
Three Valparaiso University meteorology students and a professor stand together, smiling while holding an American Meteorological Society Annual Meeting sign.
Valpo Meteorology Students Present Research at American Meteorological Society National Conference
Image: Rev. Dr. Brian Beckstrom to Conclude Four Years of Faithful Leadership at Valparaiso University
Rev. Dr. Brian Beckstrom to Conclude Four Years of Faithful Leadership at Valparaiso University
Image: Valparaiso University Faculty and Students Discuss Pollution in Northwest Indiana
Valparaiso University Faculty and Students Discuss Pollution in Northwest Indiana
Three healthcare workers in white uniforms, one holding a clipboard, talk together in a hospital room—showcasing the teamwork valued by the College of Nursing and Health Professions.
Valparaiso University’s College of Nursing and Health Professions Joins American College of Healthcare Executives
Rev. Brian E. Konkol, Ph.D., President
Leading with Heart: Valpo’s New President Leaps into Campus Life
A group of eight people in matching beige shirts and denim shorts stand smiling on grass in front of a brick building, celebrating Valpo BSO and Black History Month.
Valpo BSO Vice President Angel Johnson ’26 Spotlights the Importance of Black History Month
Valpo Stories

Valparaiso University Faculty and Students Discuss Pollution in Northwest Indiana

Valparaiso University students and faculty involved in the Northern Lake County Environmental Partnership will share their research findings at an open house at Indiana University Northwest in Gary this Saturday, Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What: Students, scientists and other community partners involved in the partnership will present on three main topics:

  • The group has collected over 300 road dust samples over the course of two and a half years from Hammond, East Chicago and Gary, which were analyzed at Valpo for carbon content, and at the University of Notre Dame for metals, including iron. 
  • Low-cost particulate matter monitors have been set up throughout northwest Indiana to monitor vital information regarding air quality. The study has found a stark difference between air particulates in Northwest Indiana compared to the air in central Indiana.
  • The team is currently looking for volunteers in northern Lake County to participate in an indoor pollution study, which would require participants to wear a wristband that collects particulate matter for later analysis, among other requirements. The study provides a stipend for participants. 

Where: Indiana University Northwest, 3400 Broadway, Gary, IN. (Library building conference room.)

When: Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Julie Peller, Ph.D., professor of chemistry at Valparaiso University, at 

Previous Post

Three healthcare workers in white uniforms, one holding a clipboard, talk together in a hospital room—showcasing the teamwork valued by the College of Nursing and Health Professions.

Valparaiso University’s College of Nursing and Health Professions Joins American College of Healthcare Executives

Next Post

Rev. Dr. Brian Beckstrom to Conclude Four Years of Faithful Leadership at Valparaiso University

Media Contacts

For media inquires, please contact the Office of the President.

Office of the President

219.464.5115

Heritage Hall, 510 Freeman Street
Valparaiso University, Valparaiso, IN 46383