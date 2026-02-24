Rev. Dr. Brian Beckstrom to Conclude Four Years of Faithful Leadership at Valparaiso University

After four years of dedicated service to Valparaiso University, Rev. Dr. Brian Beckstrom will conclude his role as Chief Mission Officer and Assistant Vice President for Mission, Church and Ministry. Throughout his time alongside faculty, students, staff, alumni, and partners, Rev. Dr. Beckstrom has offered strategic leadership and thoughtful presence, helping to nurture the mission and identity of Valparaiso University, strengthening connections to the Church, and supporting the religious and spiritual life of the campus community.

“We give thanks to God for the faithful leadership and service of Rev. Dr. Brian Beckstrom”, shared Rev. Dr. Brian Konkol, President of Valparaiso University. “His pastoral heart, scholarly insights, honest counsel, and strategic leadership have strengthened us all in lasting ways, and his impact will remain in our midst for years to come. I pray that he receives the fullness of God’s blessings as he discerns the next stage in his vocational calling.”

A significant highlight of Rev. Dr. Beckstrom’s tenure was his planning, organization, and execution of Valparaiso University’s Lutheran Centennial celebration. Commemorating 100 years of Lutheran higher education at Valpo, the Centennial honored the University’s heritage while inviting the campus community and the broader Church to reflect on its shared calling for the future. Through his leadership, the celebration strengthened relationships with Lutheran congregations and religious leaders locally and nationally, reaffirming Valpo’s distinctive identity and partnerships within the life of the Church.

As leader of the Division of Calling & Spiritual Life at Valparaiso University, Beckstrom helped cultivate a campus culture rooted in belonging, reflection, and discernment. He encouraged students, faculty, and staff to perceive vocation as a lifelong journey, often reminding the community that “calling is not a straight line.” His presence on campus offered reassurance and perspective, particularly during seasons that required resilience and faith.

As Rev. Dr. Beckstrom discerns new opportunities for leadership and service, his final day at Valparaiso University will be February 26, 2026. He will be honored that day at a reception at 10:40 a.m. in the Kathleen and Mark Helge Center.